Bad Bunny throws “disrespectful” fan’s phone into water

Bad Bunny has responded after a video of him throwing a fan’s phone out of their hand and into a body of water went viral.

In the video, which surfaced yesterday (December 3) and has received over two million views since, the singer is seen walking down the street while being followed by a host of fans and team members.

One fan walks alongside him with their phone out in front of the pair, videoing their interaction.

Clearly fed up by the situation, Bad Bunny then grabs the fan’s phone from them and throws it in the air into a fountain on the side of the road.

Responding to the video, he tweeted: “The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect.

“Those who come and put a fucking phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect, and I will treat it likewise.”

See the incident and response below.

Last week, Bad Bunny ended 2022 by sharing a collaboration with fellow Puerto Rican rapper Ñengo Flow titled ‘Gato de Noche’.

In May, the reggaeton artist released his fourth solo album, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, which spawned a slew of smash-hit singles including ‘Me Porto Bonito’, ‘Tití Me Preguntó’, ‘Moscow Mule’, ‘Neverita’ and more.

“It’s the sound of an artist in his imperial phase doing as he pleases without needing to try too hard,” NME said of ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ in a four-star review. “Not just a low-key flex, but a richly entertaining listen.”

The album has earned Bad Bunny a slew of awards, including Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards, Top Latin Artist at the Billboard Music Awards, and both Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album at the American Music Awards.