Bad Bunny has agreed to step into the ring at the forthcoming edition of WWE’s WrestleMania next month.

The rapper will fight former WWE champion The Miz, aka Michael Mizanin, during the event, which takes place on April 10 and 11.

Although it will be Bad Bunny’s first time competing in a full match, he’s been a regular in WWE this year. In January he performed his track ‘Booker T’ during a Royal Rumble broadcast beside the pro wrestler of the same name.

Later, after The Miz wrecked some of Bad Bunny’s gear during his entrance for the main event, Bad Bunny retaliated with a dive from the top rope.

A feud between The Miz and Bad Bunny had since been building, culminating with the musician smashing a guitar over The Miz’s back earlier this month during an edition of the program Monday Night Raw.

A week later The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a full contest at WrestleMania, which the musician subsequently accepted, tweeting ‘LOS VEO EN WRESTLEMANIA!!!’ (‘See you at WrestleMania’)

LOS VEO EN WRESTLEMANIA!!!!! — 🤍 (@sanbenito) March 23, 2021

Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) is also making a foray into Hollywood this year, having confirmed two forthcoming movie roles.

In December, it was reported that he is set to star in a new action film titled Bullet Train, alongside Brad Pitt, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor Johnson.

It will mark Ocasio’s second film appearance, having previously been announced as a cast member of American Sole, a film about entrepreneurs behind a sneaker app starring Pete Davidson and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Last week, meanwhile, Ocasio performed ‘Dákiti’ alongside Jhay Cortez at the 2021 Grammys. His album YHLQMDLG won the award for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album at the ceremony.