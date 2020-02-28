Bad Bunny calls attention to murder of transgender woman Alexa on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Bad Bunny has called attention to the recent murder of a transgender woman during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, also known as Alexa, was shot and killed in Puerto Rico earlier this week after using a women’s bathroom. The killing is being investigated as a potential hate crime.

“The murder of Alexa is going to be treated with total rigor so that those people who committed and participated in this cruelty are brought to justice,” Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said in a tweet in Spanish with the hashtag “Her Name Was Alexa.”

During his appearance on Fallon last night (February 27), Bad Bunny wore a white T-shirt featuring the words “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt,” emblazoned in Spanish. It comes after several news headlines in Puerto Rico referred to Alexa as “a man in a skirt.”

Bad Bunny, who has been vocal about issues impacting Puerto Rico in the past, was on the late night talk show to perform new single ‘Ignorantes’ with fellow reggaeton artist Sech.

Watch Bad Bunny’s performance below:

A mobile phone video circulating online from earlier in the week showed Alexa walking as a pair of men ridiculed her from a car in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. Voices in the car can be heard threatening to shoot her, followed by what appears to be the sound of gunfire.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s for a duet during their dazzling performance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The two singers teamed up for the anticipated performance at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, which saw them rattling through an astonishing 20 songs in just 12 minutes.