Bad Company singer Brian Howe has died aged 66

Brian Howe, the former frontman of Bad Company, has died aged 66.

Best known as the singer who replaced Paul Rodgers in the British rock supergroup, Howe died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday (May 6), according to TMZ.

Howe’s first big break came in 1984 when he was recruited to sing lead vocals on Ted Nugent’s 10th studio album, ‘Penetrator’. Two years later, he was asked by Mick Ralphs and Simon Kirke to front Bad Company.

Singing with the band for a decade, Howe appeard on albums including, ‘Fame And Fortune’, ‘Holy Water’, ‘Dangerous Age’, and ‘Here Comes Trouble’, his final album with Bad Company.

Howe left Bad Company in 1994, citing creative differences with the rest of the band. “Leaving Bad Company was not a difficult decision,” Howe said in an interview at the time. “It had got to the point where nobody was contributing anything to songwriting and quite frankly, the band was getting very very sloppy live.”

He added: “I quite simply got tired of doing all the work and then getting nothing but resentment for it from Mick and Simon.”

Howe went on to release three solo albums, including ‘Circus Bar’ in 2010. In 2017 he launched his own label, Howe’s Business, on which he released his final studio recording, ‘Hot Tin Roof’ that same year.

Howe also co-wrote Megadeath‘s ‘I’ll Get Even’, taken from their 1997 album, ‘Crypic Writings’.