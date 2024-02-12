Bad Omens and BABYMETAL announce huge summer 2024 co-headline show

Bad Omens are teaming up with BABYMETAL for a huge show together later this summer.

The bands will perform a co-headline date at France’s 11,000-capacity Zénith Toulouse Métropole on June 23. Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday (February 14) at 10am.

The show will take place just after both bands perform at this summer’s Download Festival, which will return to Donington Park in Leicestershire from June 14 to 16. Bad Omens will be headlining the second stage on the Friday of the renowned rock festival, while Babymetal will play the main stage on the Saturday.

Advertisement

Bad Omens have just wrapped up a European tour with Poppy, who guested on their new single ‘V.A.N.’ and came out to play the track with them each night. Notably, it features no vocals from the band’s frontman Noah Sebastian, with Poppy singing the entirety of the track.

Bad Omens recently opened for Bring Me The Horizon on their UK and Ireland tour, with Sebastian coming out with the band every night to perform ‘Antivist’.

BABYMETAL also had their moment to collaborate with the Sheffield rockers live in October, joining them for ‘Kingslayer’ live in Japan.

Speaking about their collaboration with BABYMETAL previously, BMTH’s Oli Sykes said: “We wanted to do something with them for ages. We’ve got a really special connection with them, even though we don’t speak the same language. We don’t hang out or have conversations, but when you see them, it makes you really happy.

“They work so well with the whole idea of this record being cyber-punk-y. It sounds like an anime TV trailer.”

Advertisement

BABYMETAL meanwhile joined forces with Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine for a new single in August called ‘Metali’.