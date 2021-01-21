Bad Religion share new song ‘Emancipation Of The Mind’ to celebrate Joe Biden becoming president

Bad Religion have shared new track ‘Emancipation Of The Mind’ to celebrate Joe Biden becoming the 46th president on the United States.

The track, which you can listen to below, is a previously unreleased outtake from the band’s 2019 album, ‘Age of Unreason’.

“The track’s upbeat messaging calls for reason and open-mindedness as a new administration is welcomed into the White House. Bad Religion have always advocated for humanism, reason, and individualism, which has never been more essential,” the band said.

Singer Greg Graffin added: “I think the song really is a celebration of enlightenment values that can be cultivated through enthusiastic learning and open-mindedness. So often we’re told what to think. But learning how to think (as opposed to learning what to think) is a true feeling of emancipation from the constraints of indoctrination that are so commonplace in our society.”

It comes after a host of artists performed at Biden’s Celebrating America TV special last night (January 20).

Bruce Springsteen was among those who made an appearance as he played his 1999 song ‘Land Of Hope and Dreams’ at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. while Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato and John Legend also performed.

Earlier in the day, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez both performed live during Biden’s inauguration ceremony at the US Capitol.

Gaga performed a stirring rendition of the US national anthem, while Lopez gave a passionate performance of ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and ‘America The Beautiful’ ahead of Biden being sworn in.

Last night also saw the reunion of the New Radicals, who played together live for the first time in 22 years to mark the Biden inauguration.