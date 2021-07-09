Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds to perform ‘Three Lions’ on TV tonight

Comedians David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and The Lightning Seeds‘ Ian Broudie will reunite to perform ‘Three Lions’ on TV tonight, ahead of England’s first major final in 55 years.

As iNews reports, the trio will join forces on The Last Leg‘s Euros special, which is set to air on Channel 4 tonight (July 9).

It comes after Broudie previously told the publication that he would “find an occasion” to perform the song before the game – but said a pre-match rendition at Wembley Stadium was looking increasingly unlikely.

Baddiel, Skinner and Broudie will join comedians Adam Hills, Josh Widdicombe and Alex Brooker live in the studio for a 90-minute extended episode of The Last Leg, which will air at 10pm.

Broudie also recently reflected on 25 years of ‘Three Lions’ and revealed the secret behind its enduring popularity.

“People walk past my window late at night singing it, it just makes me smile,” Broudie said.

“There’s a certain poetic symmetry, 25 years on, same venue [Wembley], there is something. You like to feel there’s a wind blowing on your side.”

He continued: “One of the great things about [Euro] ’96 and about now, even people who don’t really get into football that much now they become emotionally involved. You are having conversations with people who don’t know anything about football, they are quoting details at you that they don’t understand.

“I love that and that’s the moment when it draws in loads of people… that’s the moment when you know the whole country is there.”

Broudie added that there’s now “a whole generation who haven’t heard of me, probably never heard of Frank and David – it’s just like ‘Happy Birthday'”.

‘Three Lions’ is also in with a chance of scoring its fifth stint at Number One in the UK charts later today.

Atomic Kitten, meanwhile, have re-released their song ‘Whole Again’ featuring re-worked fan lyrics about England manager Gareth Southgate.

England will face off against Italy in the Euro 2020 final this Sunday (July 11).