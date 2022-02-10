NewsMusic News

Bae Suzy to release new music for the first time in four years

Her new single 'Satellite' drops later this month

By Carmen Chin
bae suzy comeback four years satellite 2022
Bae Suzy. Credit: JYP Entertainment

Bae Suzy is set to make to return to music later this month with a brand-new single.

Today (February 10), the South Korean singer-actress took to her personal Instagram to share a new teaser image for her long-awaited musical comeback ‘Satellite’, featuring the singer’s side profile illuminated by a blue-tinged spotlight.

Her agency Management Soop also announced that the former Miss A member is set to drop the song next week on February 17 at 6pm KST. ‘Satellite’ is said to be co-written by the singer-actress herself, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

“It took a long time to complete the song and it will highlight Suzy’s ability as a vocalist,” a spokesperson from Management Soop said. “We believe that the fans’ interest over her new music will have heightened because Suzy has been focusing on her acting career for a while now.”

‘Satellite’ will notably mark Bae’s first music project since her 2018 solo mini-album ‘Faces Of Love’, which arrived after Miss A disbanded in December 2017.

During her absence from music, Bae has focused on her acting career, having starred in a number of acclaimed K-drama series, such as Start-Up, Vagabond and While You Were Sleeping, among others.

Suzy first made her debut in as one-fourth of the now-disbanded JYP Entertainment girl group Miss A in 2010, alongside Fei, Jia and Min. The quartet debuted with the single ‘Bad Girl Good Girl’, before going on to drop two more studio albums, three mini-albums and a handful of singles throughout their seven-year career.

