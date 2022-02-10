Bae Suzy to release new music for the first time in four years

Bae Suzy is set to make to return to music later this month with a brand-new single.

Today (February 10), the South Korean singer-actress took to her personal Instagram to share a new teaser image for her long-awaited musical comeback ‘Satellite’, featuring the singer’s side profile illuminated by a blue-tinged spotlight.

Her agency Management Soop also announced that the former Miss A member is set to drop the song next week on February 17 at 6pm KST. ‘Satellite’ is said to be co-written by the singer-actress herself, per Korea JoongAng Daily.

“It took a long time to complete the song and it will highlight Suzy’s ability as a vocalist,” a spokesperson from Management Soop said. “We believe that the fans’ interest over her new music will have heightened because Suzy has been focusing on her acting career for a while now.”

‘Satellite’ will notably mark Bae’s first music project since her 2018 solo mini-album ‘Faces Of Love’, which arrived after Miss A disbanded in December 2017.

During her absence from music, Bae has focused on her acting career, having starred in a number of acclaimed K-drama series, such as Start-Up, Vagabond and While You Were Sleeping, among others.

Suzy first made her debut in as one-fourth of the now-disbanded JYP Entertainment girl group Miss A in 2010, alongside Fei, Jia and Min. The quartet debuted with the single ‘Bad Girl Good Girl’, before going on to drop two more studio albums, three mini-albums and a handful of singles throughout their seven-year career.