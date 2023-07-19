Baek Yerin cancels New York concert after testing positive for COVID-19

South Korean indie singer Baek Yerin has has cancelled her upcoming concert in New York after catching COVID-19.

On July 17, the Korean Culture Centre New York which organised the concert informed fans that Baek’s concert, set for Friday night (July 20), had been cancelled “due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 among the performers”.

The singer was originally part of a two-night K-Indie music event organised by the Korean Culture Centre New York in collaboration with the Lincoln Centre in Damrosch Park, the first night of which was meant to be a free concert by Baek.

She has since taken to Instagram to apologise to fans for the cancellation, confirming that she had indeed been diagnosed with COVID-19. “To the fans who planned to come see me, I’m truly sorry! It was already evening when my COVID test results came back positive,” she wrote, per Soompi.

“I wanted to show you good things, but because I’m unable to sing right now, I’m no longer able to go. You must have been waiting [for the concert], so I’m really sorry,” she added.

In other news, K-pop festival KCON USA has come under fire after an “exclusionary” job posting for event staff specifying that it was looking for applicants of Asian and White/European descent went viral among K-pop fans.

KCON USA has since released a statement claiming that it had not “authorised nor endorsed” the posting, and that it was actively investigating the matter.