Listen to Baekho’s R&B cover of Brown Eyed Girls’ ‘Abracadabra’

K-pop singer and former NU’EST member Baekho has dropped a sultry cover of Brown Eyed Girls’ ‘Abracadabra’.

The singer has released a cover of the 2009 Brown Eyed Girls hit through his official YouTube channel. Baekho’s rendition of the song swaps its electronic sound for a guitar-led R&B instrumental, with the singer also slowing down parts of ‘Abracadabra’.

“Bring, bring, I want to hold you in my arms / I will do anything and even more / Bling bling, you are my fantasy / I’ll put everything / In stake to have you,” he sings in the chorus.

Advertisement

The new cover comes two weeks after the singer dropped his remake of singer Park Jin-young’s 1995 hit ‘Elevator’, for which he has also released a performance video.

Prior to this, Baekho’s last music release was his debut mini-album ‘Absolute Zero’ in October 2022, which was led by the single ‘No Rules’. In support of the release, he went on Asia tour at the beginning of 2023, performing in Taipei, Bangkok and Seoul.

In May, the singer was cast in MBC’s upcoming K-drama I’ll Take the Trip For You, marking his first-ever television acting role. Based on a Japanese novel of the same name, the series follows a former idol singer who becomes a travel reporter. At the time of publishing, the network has yet to announce its premiere date.

In other K-pop news, BTS’ Jungkook has released his second solo single ‘3D’ featuring American rapper Jack Harlow and its accompanying music video, in which the two stars play a game of chess.