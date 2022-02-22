BamBam on his friendship with Red Velvet’s Seulgi: “We’ve become besties”

GOT7 singer BamBam has opened up about his newfound friendship with Red Velvet member Seulgi.

Last December, the Thai-born K-pop idol teamed up with the Red Velvet vocalist for his single ‘Who Are You’, which appeared on his latest mini-album, ‘B’. In addition to contributing her vocals, Seulgi had also joined BamBam in the music video for the track, where the duo performed an intricate dance routine.

“At first, we didn’t think about Seulgi [for the song]. We were thinking about a lot of people, but I feel like no one really matched the song until I met Seulgi from Red Velvet,” he told Rolling Stone India in a recent interview. The GOT7 star added that he had come up with the idea after meeting the fellow idol on her radio show, Seulgi.zip.

Advertisement

“I asked her right away, and working with her was the best,” he continued, sharing that they had become fast friends. “She did really well, she worked really hard on this. I learned so much from her, she learned so much from me and now we’ve become besties.”

Last month, BamBam made his return with his sophomore mini-album ‘B’, which was led by the single ‘Slow Mo’. Notably, the track was co-written by BamBam and American singer Pink Sweat$, a collaboration that the pair first hinted at late last year.

In another recent interview, BamBam revealed that ‘Slow Mo’ had originally been an unreleased song by GOT7. “‘Slow Mo’ was in GOT7’s album, but didn’t go so well,” BamBam explained. “I rearranged and released it [as my own] because I liked this one. [And when it was released, the] other members said, ‘It’s finally out’.”