BamBam reveals he’s working on his next solo album: “It’s a big project”

BamBam has shared a long-awaited update on his upcoming solo project.

The Thai K-pop idol recently spoke to Filipino press ahead of his fansign event in the Filipino capital of Manila, where he shared that he is working on his next solo album.

“I’m currently working on my next album,” the GOT7 member told press, per Bandwagon Asia. “This time, it’s not such a bright concept and it’s a big project in my company right now. I’m really looking forward to it so I hope you guys will too.”

If it drops this year, the as-yet-untitled release will mark BamBam’s second solo record of 2022, following his sophomore mini-album ‘B’ in January. That EP was led by the title track ‘Slow Mo’, and also included ‘Who Are You’, a collaboration with Red Velvet singer Seulgi.

‘B’ was the follow-up to his debut solo mini-album ‘riBBon’, which was released in June 2021. That record marked his first release under new label Abyss Company, following his, along with the rest of GOT7, departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment last January.

In May, BamBam reunited with the six other members of GOT7 for a self-titled mini-album featuring the lead single ‘NANANA’. The project marked GOT7’s first official comeback since the individual members signed with different labels.

Speaking to press shortly after their reunion, leader JAY B shared that it felt “surreal” to return as GOT7. “We told each other that all seven of us should be part of our new mini-album, but it is still surreal to see that we have actually made this happen,” JAY B said of ‘GOT7’. “I am so relieved that we can release an EP as a septet.”