BamBam says ‘Slow Mo’ was an unreleased GOT7 song that “didn’t go so well”

GOT7‘s BamBam has revealed that his latest single ‘Slow Mo’ was originally an unreleased song by the boyband.

The Thai K-pop idol recently sat down with Esquire Korea for a carpool interview, during which he talked about how he and the other members of GOT7 have been keeping up with each other, as they each embark on individual endeavours. He also shared that his latest single ‘Slow Mo’ had previously been recorded by GOT7 but was never released.

In the video, BamBam told Esquire that unlike the other members, he doesn’t “really share [his new songs with the group] because I always want to surprise them”. He then revealed that his solo verison of ‘Slow Mo’, the lead single off his recent mini-album ‘B’, had remained a secret form the members of GOT7 until it was officially released.

“‘Slow Mo’ was in GOT7’s album, but didn’t go so well,” BamBam explained. “I rearranged and released it [as my own] because I liked this one. [And when it was released, the] other members said, ‘It’s finally out’.”

The idol then revealed that there are songs on ‘B’ other than ‘Slow Mo’ that had also been unreleased GOT7 songs. “In this album, there are songs from old [GOT7] albums [from] like two to three years ago,” he revealed, but didn’t specify exactly which tracks these were.

Aside from ‘Slow Mo’, the six-track mini-album, which was released on January 18, also includes ‘Who Are You’, a collaboration with Red Velvet‘s Seulgi. BamBam also co-wrote all six tracks on the record, alongside artists like collapsedone and Jimmy Brown.

‘B’ served as the follow-up to BamBam’s debut solo mini-album ‘riBBon’, which was released in June 2021. That record marked his first release under new label Abyss Company, following his departure from longtime agency JYP Entertainment in January 2021.