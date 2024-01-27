Bambie Thug selected as Ireland’s Eurovision 2024 act

Bambie Thug will be representing Ireland in this year’s edition of the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ireland held Eurosong, their annual contest to select their Eurovision entrant, last night (January 26). Bambie Thug triumphed with their song ‘Doomsday Blue’ after winning the most combined votes from a combined vote from viewers, and national and international juries.

Speaking to Late Late Show host Patrick Kielty after winning, Bambie Thug said: “I don’t know how I feel – I feel incredible.

Advertisement

“My words are gone – as a lyricist you’d think I’d have more to say but I’m speechless – I’m so excited and I promise I’m going to do you so proud.”

The self-described “ouija pop” artist was born in Macroom, County Cork, and is now based in London. They have also written music with artists such as Cassyette (who has a songwriting credit on ‘Doomsday Blue’) and Kid Brunswick, while instrumentals they have written have been used in the Sex In The City spin-off And Just Like That.

Last summer, they performed at The Great Escape and Download Festival.

In their Eurosong VT, they said ‘Doomsday Blue’ was a song “to do with being overlooked, having your potential ignored”. They added that, as a non-binary person, they represent “a massive proportion of our country that is under-represented”.

Also competing to represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision were Isabella Kearney, Erica-Cody, AILSHA, JyellowL and Next In Line.

Advertisement

The 68th Eurovision will take place in Malmö, Sweden, with the Grand Final of the competition due to be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

If Bambie Thug makes it to the Grand Final, they will be up against Olly Alexander, who will be representing the UK.

In other Eurovision news, more than 1,400 Finnish music industry professionals signed a petition earlier this month urging for Israel to be banned from this year’s contest.

The petition urges a ban over alleged “war crimes” in Gaza, adding that if Israel is not excluded, they want public broadcaster Yle to withdraw Finland’s entry.