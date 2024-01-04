Band speak out after two killed in car crash outside New York gig

Members of the band Moe. have spoken of their “shock and sadness” after three people were killed in a car crash outside their New Year’s Eve show.

The band were playing at the Kodak Center in Rochester, New York on December 31.

At roughly 12:50am, as around 1000 people were leaving the venue, a Ford Expedition ran into a Mitsubishi Outlander, and the collision caused the two vehicles to run through a group of pedestrians.

Two people in the Outlander were killed, and at least nine others were injured. On Tuesday (January 2), CNN reported that a third person, 35-year-old Michael Avery, had died.

Rochester Police later said that Avery appeared to “intentionally” speed towards the other vehicles and the pedestrians, and that his Exhibition vehicle had been loaded with gas canisters. The crash resulted in a fire that took an hour to extinguish.

In a post on their Facebook page, Moe wrote on Monday (January 1): “Last night’s events outside the Kodak Center have left us all in profound shock and sadness. On a night that was meant for celebration and togetherness, we are faced instead with a tragedy that defies understanding. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of those who lost their lives, and our thoughts are with those who were injured.”

“In these moments of confusion and grief, we stand together in solidarity,” they continued.

“We believe in the power of music to heal and unite, and it is in this spirit that we will continue to move forward. We are reminded of how precious each moment is and the importance of supporting one another through all times, good and bad. Let us hold onto the values of compassion, love and community that define us.”

On Tuesday, Rochester Police Chief David M. Smith offered an update, saying that they had found no evidence of a link to domestic terrorism, nor any proof that Avery had acted on “political or social biases”.

The two victims in the Mitsubishi have been named as Justina Hughes, 28, and Joshua Orr, 29, both of New York state.

Moe. are a jam rock band from Buffalo, New York, formed in 1989, and led by bassist and vocalist Rob Derhak.