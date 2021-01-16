Bandcamp has announced an expansion of its vinyl pressing service.

The company broke into the vinyl market on a trial basis in 2019, giving artists the chance to sell physical releases through its in-house pressing service. Funds generated by customer orders allowed Bandcamp to produce and ship the records.

Following the “successful pilot”, it has been announced that the service will be opened up “to the wider Bandcamp community”.

Sharing the news in a statement, the streaming and distribution platform cited a boom in its sales of vinyl throughout 2020. “Last year, fans bought 2 million LPs through the site, double the year prior,” they wrote.

After dozens of successful pilot campaigns and thousands of records shipped, we’re now opening our vinyl pressing service to the wider Bandcamp community. Details here:https://t.co/ZoAShpbJ5S — bandcamp (@Bandcamp) January 14, 2021

Having “fine-tuned” the production process and shipped 13,000 records to fans in 65 countries, Bandcamp has now contacted 10,000 artists to participate in its expanded campaign.

“We’ll make the service available to many more artists over the remainder of 2021 and look forward to helping you bring your vinyl project to life!” the message concluded. You can read it in full via the above tweet.

The vinyl service is being offered alongside ‘Bandcamp Fridays’, the platform’s popular initiative that ensures close to 100 per cent of the profits as possible from fan purchases, downloads and merch goes directly to artists and labels.

Last month it was announced that ‘Bandcamp Fridays’ raised more than $40million (£29.68million) in 2020 for acts and labels during the coronavirus crisis. Following this success, the scheme will return this year on these dates: February 5, March 5, April 2 and May 7.

“When you make a purchase on any other day of the month (as 2.5 million of you have since March, buying an additional $145 million worth of music and merch) an average of 82% reaches the artist/label. Every day is a good day to directly support artists on Bandcamp!” the platform explained.