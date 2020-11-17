Bandcamp launch new live streaming service for artists

Music streaming and retail platform Bandcamp have launched a new live streaming service for artists.

Bandcamp Live, which is fully integrated with the rest of the website, facilitates ticketed live streams and comes with an optional chat option. It also allows for musicians to have a ‘virtual merch table’ for fans to browse during their performance.

Fans will automatically be notified when artists they’re following announce a show, and new ticket buyers will become followers and can be added to mailing lists.

Advertisement

Promising completely transparent pricing, Bandcamp have said they will be taking a 10% fee from ticket sales, but will be waiving their share until March 31, 2021.

Cloud Nothings, Hatchie, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah are among a number of artists to have already announced live performances on Bandcamp. You can find a full list here.

“When the pandemic eliminated a major source of musicians’ income, we immediately began working on ways to help the artists and labels on Bandcamp, without whom we would not exist,” wrote the platform’s founder Ethan Diamond in an article accompanying the launch.

He went on to note that Bandcamp has already raised $35 million for artists via their ‘Bandcamp Fridays’ initiative, which sees the site waiving their revenue share of sales for one day each month.

Advertisement

“Bandcamp Live is the next step in our effort to help our community thrive during this crazy time. Streaming will never replace the experience of in-person performances, but we believe it’s the next best thing, and will provide artists with a powerful tool to build and connect with their fans both now, and when Covid is behind us and we’re all out enjoying the magic of live music once again.”

The first Bandcamp Friday took place in March, amid the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. In June, it was announced that the scheme would continue until the end of the year.