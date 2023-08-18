BandCamp launches new ‘Listening Parties’ feature

Bandcamp has revealed a new ‘Listening Parties’ feature which will be available for both labels and artists to host.

The brand-new feature will allow artists and organisers to plan an event with a live play-through of an album along with a live chat in which both the artist and their fans can participate.

Physical copies of the album, along with merchandise and artwork, will be featured during the listening party and anyone who purchases the music is able to get a shoutout within the chat room.

Advertisement

The ‘Listening Parties’ were created as a way to highlight new music that is still in the pre-order/pre-save stage or as a celebration on release day. The streaming events can also be used to draw attention to classic albums, fan favourites, or albums that are celebrating anniversaries.

3024 label head Martyn described Listening Parties as “the Bandcamp equivalent of chatting with fans after the gig!” on the official Bandcamp hub.

Girl Ray also shared: “We had such fun doing a Bandcamp listening party ahead of our release. It was genuinely so touching to hear people’s reactions to our album as it played, and such a nice way to interact with fans. We were able to share little insights into the record that we wouldn’t have otherwise.”

Earlier this year, The Charlatans’ frontman Tim Burgess launched his listening parties as both a radio show and podcast.

Burgess began his Listening Parties – in which he invites artists to Tweet along track-by-track to provide insight on new and classic albums – in March 2020. This was in response to the first national lockdown and since then, there have been hundreds of instalments and two books about the popular online events.

Advertisement

His series aired on Absolute Radio for six weeks, with his first guests being pop-punk royalty, Fall Out Boy.

Absolute Radio’s Content Director, Paul Sylvester said: “Tim’s Listening Party has become a phenomenon. Giving audiences the chance to listen to the music and conversation while engaging with other fans on social media ties everything together.”