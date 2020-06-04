Bandcamp have announced a list of special releases for their latest “100% royalties for artists” day – find more details below.

The first 24-hour window began at midnight (PT) on May 1, with money spent on music and merchandise on the site during that period going directly to artists and labels. Payments were said to have been made within 24 to 48 hours.

Yesterday (May 3), Bandcamp unveiled the “list of artists and labels preparing special releases” for tomorrow’s (June 6) run of sales.

Included in the list are those who have also agreed to donate their share to organisations fighting for racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests across the globe.

Tourist will be donating all Bandcamp to the George Floyd Memorial Fund until the end of June. Rough Trade, meanwhile, will be releasing Parquet Courts‘ discography to the service for the first time, and will make a donation to Black Lives Matter.

You can find the full rundown and further details here.

Bandcamp CEO Ethan Diamond said of their decision to waive their revenue: “It may sound simple, but the best way to help artists is with your direct financial support, and we hope you’ll join us through the coming months as we work to support artists in this challenging time.”

Meanwhile, Bandcamp have announced that they will be donating 100% of their profits made on June 17 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The move was inspired by George George Floyd’s death, with the date also marking Juneteenth – the anniversary of enslaved African Americans being informed of their liberation in the former Confederate States of America in 1865.