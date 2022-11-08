BandLab and FADER Films announce open verse challenge with cash prize

BandLab and FADER Films have announced an open verse challenge called #TOXICXXXX, open to creators worldwide. View how to enter and cash prize details below.

The competition is in celebration of the international release of FADER Films’ feature-length documentary Look At Me: XXXTentacion and its bonus companion piece In His Own Words: XXXTentacion’ which will both be released on November 22. Both films give viewers a chance to get an inside look at late rapper XXXTenatacion’s life and career.

In celebration of both films premiering internationally, BandLab and FADER Films have shared details of #TOXICbyXXX, giving fans an opportunity to put their unique verse on a super exclusive, unreleased XXXTentacion track in homage to the young artist’s legacy.

The grand prize winner will take home a whopping $20,000 cash, XXXTentacion merchandise and film posters signed by X’s mother Cleopatra Bernard and the manager of his estate, Solomon Sobande. Film posters and X merchandise will also be given to 2nd and 3rd place winners.

How to enter

First, access XXXtentacion’s unreleased track titled ‘TOXIC’ on BandLab, or at this link.

Then, create your own verse over the beat on BandLab, TikTok, or both.

Finally, share your track on TikTok and/or BandLab with the hashtags #BandLab and #TOXICbyXXX in your caption to ensure your entry is visible.

The #TOXICbyXXX challenge is open to creators all worldwide and will run from November 7 to November 18 2022. Winners will be announced on November 22 on BandLab’s TikTok and Instagram. Full terms and conditions here.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Sabaah Folayan Look At Me: XXXTENTACION uses archival footage, combined with interviews with his family, friends and musical collaborators, to hone in on the widely-documented mental health and addiction issues that the artist – born Jahseh Onfroy – faced throughout his lifetime. The film also raises questions on womens’ rights and his history of domestic abuse charges.

Onfroy was killed in a shooting aged 20 as he left a car dealership in Miami, Florida in June 2018. Prior to his death, he confessed to a series of violent crimes in a secret recording. Since then, a number of posthumous releases have been shared, including the album ‘Bad Vibes Forever’ in late 2019. In addition to Look At Me: XXXTENTACION, a previously unseen interview with Onfroy will premiere via Altavod on 22 November 2022. Co-directed by Lesley Steele and FADER Films’ Rob Stone, who is also the executive producer of the project, In His Own Words: XXXTENTACION will see Onfroy give unfiltered insight into career and worldview.

A portion of the proceeds from the online release will be donated to grassroots charity The National Alliance on Mental Illness, as well as other charitable organisations focusing on mental health and community wellness.

Tickets will be made available for a number of fans and ​​for your chance to attend one of the screenings click here.