BandLab and NME present: Get Featured – find out all the details here

Social music creation platform BandLab has partnered with NME to launch BandLab and NME present: Get Featured, a huge new music initiative for rising artists across the globe – check out details of the opportunity below.

This exclusive opportunity will give emerging and independent singer-songwriters, rappers, producers and bands alike a platform to get heard by NME’s global audience of music fans, and expand both their networks and online presence.

NME’s Radar section was born out of the spirit of discovery, and in collaboration with BandLab, this feature will continue a shared mission to empower new, underground artists ready to make a name for themselves by pushing them into the mainstream.

Artists of all genres are being encouraged to upload their own original music via BandLab Opportunities from today (November 8), and the submission period will run until December 31. NME Radar’s editorial team will review all entries, before four winners will be chosen.

The winners will receive a unique package of opportunities from NME to continue their development as an artist. This will include a BandLab-supported publication feature and accompanying photoshoot, placement on NME’s New Bangers Spotify Playlist for four weeks, inclusion in the NME newsletter, and extensive support across NME’s social media channels.

This is an ongoing opportunity that will see NME spotlight a total of four creators throughout 2023, and will also encourage artists to also submit their music directly for festival bookings, film and TV sync opportunities, and brand deals.

Since it was established in 2015, BandLab has supported and uplifted emerging musicians through its free-to-use DAW software and social network. They have continued to offer a whole host of features and tools for over 50 million creators to stay the course of their artistic path, connect with fans, and grow their audience.

With BandLab Opportunities, artists may get a chance to play at festivals, get their music heard by A&R at indie and major labels, get featured on some of the world’s best music publications, and much more. To get started, artists simply pick an opportunity that they are interested in and submit their music or EPK on BandLab’s Opportunity page.

You can find out more information about BandLab and NME present: Get Featured, including details on how to submit your music for consideration, by heading here.