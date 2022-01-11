BandLab NME Awards 2022 announce winners in Australia and all-new Asia categories

Today, NME announces the winners of the BandLab NME Awards 2022’s Australia- and Asia-exclusive categories. They’re led by The Kid LAROI, Genesis Owusu, Warren Hue and Subsonic Eye – find the full list of winners and nominees below.

Last month, NME unveiled the nominees for the Australia categories of the Awards, sponsored this year by leading music creation platform BandLab, and a slate of all-new categories that recognise Southeast Asian excellence. And now the wait is over: these winners will go on to compete in the equivalent global categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which will go down on March 2 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton.

Winning Best Album By An Australian Artist is Genesis Owusu, who takes out the award for his acclaimed debut ‘Smiling With No Teeth’. Best Album By An Asian Artist goes to Singaporean indie rockers Subsonic Eye and their third studio album ‘Nature Of Things’.

The Kid LAROI’s hit single ‘Stay’ with Justin Bieber has clinched Best Song By An Australian Artist, while Indonesian rapper Warren Hue takes Best Song By An Asian Artist for his own ‘Omomo Punk’.

Amyl & The Sniffers, a force to be reckoned with live, win Best Band From Australia, while Filipino nine-piece Ben&Ben take home the title for Best Band From Asia. Tkay Maidza wins Best Solo Act From Australia while Thai ‘dystopian pop’ creator Pyra takes out Best Solo Act From Asia.

And last but not least, Yolngu surf rockers King Stingray win Best New Act From Australia, while Singaporean bedroom pop sensation Shye takes Best New Act From Asia.

A huge congratulations to all our winners! There are more exciting Awards announcements on the way – stay tuned to NME to find out more about performers, nominations and much more…

The winners for the Australia categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are:

Best Album By An Australian Artist

Alice Skye, ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’

Amyl & The Sniffers, ‘Comfort To Me’

Baker Boy, ‘Gela’

Genesis Owusu, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ – WINNER

Ngaiire, ‘3’

Best Song By An Australian Artist

Gang Of Youths, ‘The Man Himself’

Miiesha, ‘Damaged’

King Stingray, ‘Get Me Out’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – WINNER

Tkay Maidza & Baby Tate, ‘Kim’

Best Band From Australia

Amyl & The Sniffers – WINNER

The Goon Sax

Hiatus Kaiyote

King Stingray

Middle Kids

Best Solo Act From Australia

Baker Boy

Genesis Owusu

Jaguar Jonze

The Kid LAROI

Tkay Maidza – WINNER

Best New Act From Australia

Budjerah

King Stingray – WINNER

Ruby Fields

Sycco

Youngn Lipz

The winners for the Asia categories of the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are:

Best Album By An Asian Artist

BAP., ‘Momo’s Mysterious Skin’

Ben&Ben, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’

No Good, ‘Punk Gong’

Subsonic Eye, ‘Nature Of Things’ – WINNER

Zild, ‘Huminga’

Best Song By An Asian Artist

FORCEPARKBOIS, ‘Lotus’

Grrrl Gang, ‘Honey Baby’

Pyra, Ramengvrl & Yayoi Daimon, ‘Yellow Fever’

Warren Hue, ‘Omomo Punk’ – WINNER

Note: Yeule was withdrawn as a nominee at the artist’s request

Best Band From Asia

Ben&Ben – WINNER

Lomba Sihir

No Good

Senyawa

Subsonic Eye

Best Solo Act From Asia

Pamungkas

Pyra – WINNER

Reese Lansangan

Zild

Note: Yeule was withdrawn as a nominee at the artist’s request

Best New Act From Asia

Alec Orachi

Ena Mori

Shye – WINNER

The Filters

Warren Hue

More info about the BandLab NME Awards 2022:

Our award categories are designed to celebrate the best in music, entertainment and pop culture today. To reflect NME’s global reach and to champion artists from all around the world, we have divided the categories into two broad bands: Global and Regional. Artists who are nationals of Southeast Asian countries, Australia and the UK will be nominated in categories under their respective regions (Asia, Australia and the UK), and artists from outside the aforementioned regions will be nominated in the Global categories. Artists who are nominated for the Regional categories may also appear additionally in the Global categories. The editors and the management of NME Networks reserve the right to amend any categories and/or nominees, or remove any nominees and/or categories in light of new developments.