BandLab NME Awards 2022: Bring Me The Horizon say their Malta festival will be “like Fyre Festival but with better sandwiches”

BandLab NME Awards 2022 award winners Bring Me The Horizon are due to stage their own festival in Malta in May – an event they’ve said will be “like Fyre Festival but with better sandwiches”.

The Sheffield band were speaking to NME from the winner’s room after picking up the trophy for Best Band From The UK Supported By Pizza Express.

Bring Me’s Malta festival, announced last November, will take place from May 26-30 and feature a full live show and an exclusive retrospective set from the band.

Discussing what to expect from the event, drummer Mat Nicholls promised “bingo with Jordan Fish [BMTH keys player]. It’s called ‘Bringo’.”

“It’s like Fyre Festival but with better sandwiches,” frontman Oli Sykes added.

The festival’s line-up, handpicked by the band, includes Bullet For My Valentine, Beartooth, PVRIS, Motionless In White, Spiritbox, Nova Twins and Wargasm.

There will also be a host of club nights, pool party takeovers and boat parties. Find more info here.

Besides Best Band From The UK Supported By Pizza Express, Bring Me The Horizon were also nominated for Best Band In The World and Best Live Act Supported By Grolsch. They lost the latter category to Rina Sawayama.

Bring Me are also expected to close the show with a five-song set. They will follow performances by Sam Fender, BERWYN, Griff and Sigrid and more.

Check back for more news, interviews and winners at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.