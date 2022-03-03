Brix Smith at the BandLab NME Awards 2022: Liam Gallagher’s free gig for NHS workers “was absolutely fantastic”

Brix Smith was at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 to accept the Music Moment Of The Year award on behalf of Liam Gallagher for his “absolutely fantastic” free gig for NHS workers.

The Fall legend was speaking to NME in the winner’s room after accepting the award for Gallagher, who was unable to attend the ceremony at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Gallagher, Smith revealed, DJed her wedding in Italy 22 years ago with Alan McGee as a wedding present.

“I’m a big fan of his,” Smith said of Gallagher. “I’ve known him for a long time and what he did for the NHS was absolutely fantastic.

“With the years that we’ve been through, the last two years and what’s going on now, there’s definitely one thing that will keep us united and uplift us, and that’s music,” she said.

Smith added: “Music can help us get through anything, it really really can. So what he did for the NHS and the care workers was an amazing thing and I hope to continue doing things with my music to get us through these hard times ahead of us now.”

Smith also talked about her upcoming solo album ‘Valley Of The Dolls’ and the “all-female supergroup” she formed, featuring members of My Bloody Valentine (Deb Googe on bass and Jen Marco on keys and guitar) and Deux Furieuses. The record was co-written with Youth, who also produced it.

“It’s so great playing in an all-female band. It’s my first time ever,” Smith said. “The energy’s different.”

“It just feels so easy, I can’t tell you,” she added. “I don’t know, I feel like I’ve been swimming upstream this whole time. So now it’s like I’m in my canoe and I’m going with the flow. And it feels really good.

“These women are great players. Really phenomenal players, seasoned pros. None of us are like spring chickens. We’ve all been around the block, we’ve all been in different bands. And it’s just so great to be around that energy, I have to tell you.”

As to what to expect from ‘Valley Of The Dolls’, which she previously said would “hopefully” be out by the end of the year, Smith said: “Well, you can expect a lot of me – a lot of hooks, riffs and filthy guitar sounds. Deep heavy grooves mixed with wild cacophony and oh yes, layers of harmony on top of it.”

