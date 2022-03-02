Here are all the winners at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Here’s the full list of winners at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, updated as all the action goes down at O2 Academy Brixton this evening (March 2).

READ MORE: Keep up with everything BandLab NME Awards 2022

After a year of silence due to the pandemic, the wildest night in music returns, sponsored by leading social music creation platform BandLab and hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr.

Sam Fender, Little Simz, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Billie Eilish, Rina Sawayama and CHVRCHES are among the artists leading the nominations with several nods each. Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey, Self Esteem, Ghetts, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Bring Me The Horizon, IDLES and Megan The Stallion are up for some of the biggest awards tonight.

FKA Twigs will be crowned Godlike Genius, while Neneh Cherry will be honoured with the Icon Award. Halsey will collect the Innovation Award, Jack Antonoff the Songwriter Award and Griff the NME Radar Award. Liam Gallagher has also clinched Music Moment Of The Year with his free concert for NHS workers.

The winners of the two fan-voted categories at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 have also been announced: Tomorrow X Together were crowned Hero Of The Year while Jacob Rees-Mogg is our Villain Of The Year.

Follow the BandLab NME Awards 2022, from the red carpet to fiery performances and acceptance speeches, via NME’s coverage here – and keep checking this story for more winners as they roll in.

The winners at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are:

INNOVATION AWARD

Halsey

SONGWRITER AWARD

Jack Antonoff

GODLIKE GENIUS

FKA Twigs

ICON AWARD

Neneh Cherry

NME RADAR AWARD

Griff

MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR

Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert for NHS Workers

BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD

Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’

Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’

Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Banisters’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’

Subsonic Eye – ‘Nature Of Things’

Tyler, The Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’

BEST ALBUM BY A UK ARTIST

Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’

Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’

Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’

BEST SONG IN THE WORLD

BTS – ‘Butter’

Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’

CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’

Lorde – ‘Solar Power’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’

PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’

Warren Hue – ‘Omomo Punk’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

BEST SONG BY A UK ARTIST

Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’

CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’ – WINNER

PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’

Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY GROLSCH

Bleachers

Bring Me The Horizon

IDLES

Little Simz

Megan Thee Stallion

Rina Sawayama – WINNER

Self Esteem

Tomorrow x Together

Wizkid

Yungblud

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD

All Points East

Austin City Limits

Fuji Rock

Exit Festival

Green Man

Life Is Beautiful

Reading & Leeds

Riot Fest

TRNSMT

Wireless

BEST FESTIVAL IN THE UK: SUPPORTED BY WHITE CLAW

All Points East

Green Man

Reading & Leeds

TRNSMT

Wireless

BEST SMALL FESTIVAL

End Of The Road

Live At Leeds

Lost Village

Mighty Hoopla

Wide Awake

BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER

Billie Eilish

Liam Gallagher

Megan Thee Stallion

Wolf Alice

Tyler, The Creator

BEST BAND IN THE WORLD

Amyl & The Sniffers

Ben&Ben

Bring Me The Horizon

CHVRCHES

Fontaines DC

Glass Animals

HAIM

Måneskin

Nova Twins

Wolf Alice

BEST BAND FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS

Bring Me The Horizon

CHVRCHES

Glass Animals

Nova Twins

Wolf Alice

BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD

Arlo Parks

Billie Eilish

Burna Boy

Dave

Little Simz

Pyra

Rina Sawayama

Sam Fender

Tkay Maidza

The Weeknd

BEST SOLO ACT FROM THE UK

Arlo Parks

Dave

Little Simz

Rina Sawayama

Sam Fender

BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

BERWYN

Bree Runway

Inhaler

King Stingray

Olivia Rodrigo

Shye

Tems

Wet Leg

Yard Act

BEST NEW ACT FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY MUSIC VENUE TRUST

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

BERWYN

Bree Runway

Wet Leg

Yard Act

BEST MIXTAPE

Berwyn – ‘Tape 2/Fomalhaut’

Central Cee – ‘Wild West’

FKA twigs – ‘Caprisongs’

Holly Humberstone – ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’

PinkPantheress – ‘To hell with it’

BEST COLLABORATION

Baby Keem x Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Coldplay x BTS – ‘My Universe’

FKA Twigs x The Weeknd – ‘Tears In The Club’

Griff x Sigrid – ‘Head On Fire’

Rina Sawayama x Elton John – ‘Chosen Family’

BEST PRODUCER: SUPPORTED BY BANDLAB

Arca

Fred again..

India Jordan

Nia Archives

Travis Barker

BEST FILM

Last Night In Soho – WINNER

Licorice Pizza

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Harder They Fall

BEST TV SERIES: SUPPORTED BY 19CRIMES

It’s A Sin

Feel Good – WINNER

Sex Education

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

BEST FILM ACTOR

Alana Haim

Benedict Cumberbatch

Jonathan Majors

Riz Ahmed

Thomasin McKenzie

BEST TV ACTOR

Aisling Bea – WINNER

Mae Martin

Ncuti Gatwa

Olly Alexander

Zendaya

BEST REISSUE

Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’

OutKast – ‘ATLiens’

Radiohead – ‘Kid Amnesiae’

Taylor Swift – ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

The Beatles – ‘Let It Be’

BEST MUSIC FILM

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Summer Of Soul

The Sparks Brothers

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Foals – ‘Wake Me Up’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well – The Short Film’

Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’

BEST MUSIC BOOK

Bobby Gillespie – Tenement Kid

Dave Grohl – The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music

Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) – Crying In H Mart

Paul McCartney – The Lyrics

Questlove – Music Is History

BEST PODCAST

Disgraceland

Grounded With Louis Theroux

Songs To Live By

Table Manners

Wheel Of Misfortune

GAME OF THE YEAR

Deathloop

Halo Infinite

Hitman 3

Metroid Dread

Unpacking

INDIE GAME OF THE YEAR

Cruelty Squad

Overboard!

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Unpacking

BEST GAME DEVELOPMENT STUDIO

Arkane Studios

Black Matter

Double Fine

IO Interactive

Xbox Game Studios

BEST ONGOING GAME

Apex Legends

Escape From Tarkov

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

BEST AUDIO IN A VIDEO GAME

Deathloop

Forza Horizon 5

Guardians Of The Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Psychonauts 2

HERO OF THE YEAR

To be announced

VILLAIN OF THE YEAR

To be announced

BEST ALBUM BY AN AUSTRALIAN ARTIST

Alice Skye, ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’

Amyl & The Sniffers, ‘Comfort To Me’

Baker Boy, ‘Gela’

Genesis Owusu, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ – WINNER

Ngaiire, ‘3’

BEST SONG BY AN AUSTRALIAN ARTIST

Gang Of Youths, ‘The Man Himself’

Miiesha, ‘Damaged’

King Stingray, ‘Get Me Out’

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – WINNER

Tkay Maidza & Baby Tate, ‘Kim’

BEST BAND FROM AUSTRALIA

Amyl & The Sniffers – WINNER

The Goon Sax

Hiatus Kaiyote

King Stingray

Middle Kids

BEST SOLO ACT FROM AUSTRALIA

Baker Boy

Genesis Owusu

Jaguar Jonze

The Kid LAROI

Tkay Maidza – WINNER

BEST NEW ACT FROM AUSTRALIA

Budjerah

King Stingray – WINNER

Ruby Fields

Sycco

Youngn Lipz

BEST ALBUM BY AN ASIAN ARTIST

BAP., ‘Momo’s Mysterious Skin’

Ben&Ben, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’

No Good, ‘Punk Gong’

Subsonic Eye, ‘Nature Of Things’ – WINNER

Zild, ‘Huminga’

BEST SONG BY AN ASIAN ARTIST

FORCEPARKBOIS, ‘Lotus’

Grrrl Gang, ‘Honey Baby’

Pyra, Ramengvrl & Yayoi Daimon, ‘Yellow Fever’

Warren Hue, ‘Omomo Punk’ – WINNER

BEST BAND FROM ASIA

Ben&Ben – WINNER

Lomba Sihir

No Good

Senyawa

Subsonic Eye

BEST SOLO ACT FROM ASIA

Pamungkas

Pyra – WINNER

Reese Lansangan

Zild

BEST NEW ACT FROM ASIA

Alec Orachi

Ena Mori

Shye – WINNER

The Filters

Warren Hue