Here are all the winners at the BandLab NME Awards 2022

Here’s the full list of winners at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, updated as all the action goes down at O2 Academy Brixton this evening (March 2).
After a year of silence due to the pandemic, the wildest night in music returns, sponsored by leading social music creation platform BandLab and hosted by Daisy May Cooper and Lady Leshurr.
Sam Fender, Little Simz, Wet Leg, Wolf Alice, Billie Eilish, Rina Sawayama and CHVRCHES are among the artists leading the nominations with several nods each. Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey, Self Esteem, Ghetts, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Bring Me The Horizon, IDLES and Megan The Stallion are up for some of the biggest awards tonight.
FKA Twigs will be crowned Godlike Genius, while Neneh Cherry will be honoured with the Icon Award. Halsey will collect the Innovation Award, Jack Antonoff the Songwriter Award and Griff the NME Radar Award. Liam Gallagher has also clinched Music Moment Of The Year with his free concert for NHS workers.
The winners of the two fan-voted categories at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 have also been announced: Tomorrow X Together were crowned Hero Of The Year while Jacob Rees-Mogg is our Villain Of The Year.
Follow the BandLab NME Awards 2022, from the red carpet to fiery performances and acceptance speeches, via NME’s coverage here – and keep checking this story for more winners as they roll in.
The winners at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 are:
INNOVATION AWARD
Halsey
SONGWRITER AWARD
Jack Antonoff
GODLIKE GENIUS
FKA Twigs
ICON AWARD
Neneh Cherry
NME RADAR AWARD
Griff
MUSIC MOMENT OF THE YEAR
Liam Gallagher’s Free Concert for NHS Workers
BEST ALBUM IN THE WORLD
Genesis Owusu – ‘Smiling With No Teeth’
Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’
Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’
Lana Del Rey – ‘Blue Banisters’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’
Subsonic Eye – ‘Nature Of Things’
Tyler, The Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’
Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’
BEST ALBUM BY A UK ARTIST
Ghetts – ‘Conflict Of Interest’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Self Esteem – ‘Prioritise Pleasure’
Wolf Alice – ‘Blue Weekend’
BEST SONG IN THE WORLD
BTS – ‘Butter’
Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’
CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’
Lorde – ‘Solar Power’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’
PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Warren Hue – ‘Omomo Punk’
Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’
BEST SONG BY A UK ARTIST
Charli XCX – ‘Good Ones’
CHVRCHES & Robert Smith – ‘How Not To Drown’ – WINNER
PinkPantheress – ‘Just For Me’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’
BEST LIVE ACT: SUPPORTED BY GROLSCH
Bleachers
Bring Me The Horizon
IDLES
Little Simz
Megan Thee Stallion
Rina Sawayama – WINNER
Self Esteem
Tomorrow x Together
Wizkid
Yungblud
BEST FESTIVAL IN THE WORLD
All Points East
Austin City Limits
Fuji Rock
Exit Festival
Green Man
Life Is Beautiful
Reading & Leeds
Riot Fest
TRNSMT
Wireless
BEST FESTIVAL IN THE UK: SUPPORTED BY WHITE CLAW
All Points East
Green Man
Reading & Leeds
TRNSMT
Wireless
BEST SMALL FESTIVAL
End Of The Road
Live At Leeds
Lost Village
Mighty Hoopla
Wide Awake
BEST FESTIVAL HEADLINER
Billie Eilish
Liam Gallagher
Megan Thee Stallion
Wolf Alice
Tyler, The Creator
BEST BAND IN THE WORLD
Amyl & The Sniffers
Ben&Ben
Bring Me The Horizon
CHVRCHES
Fontaines DC
Glass Animals
HAIM
Måneskin
Nova Twins
Wolf Alice
BEST BAND FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY PIZZA EXPRESS
Bring Me The Horizon
CHVRCHES
Glass Animals
Nova Twins
Wolf Alice
BEST SOLO ACT IN THE WORLD
Arlo Parks
Billie Eilish
Burna Boy
Dave
Little Simz
Pyra
Rina Sawayama
Sam Fender
Tkay Maidza
The Weeknd
BEST SOLO ACT FROM THE UK
Arlo Parks
Dave
Little Simz
Rina Sawayama
Sam Fender
BEST NEW ACT IN THE WORLD: SUPPORTED BY CANO WATER
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
BERWYN
Bree Runway
Inhaler
King Stingray
Olivia Rodrigo
Shye
Tems
Wet Leg
Yard Act
BEST NEW ACT FROM THE UK: SUPPORTED BY MUSIC VENUE TRUST
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
BERWYN
Bree Runway
Wet Leg
Yard Act
BEST MIXTAPE
Berwyn – ‘Tape 2/Fomalhaut’
Central Cee – ‘Wild West’
FKA twigs – ‘Caprisongs’
Holly Humberstone – ‘The Walls Are Way Too Thin’
PinkPantheress – ‘To hell with it’
BEST COLLABORATION
Baby Keem x Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’
Coldplay x BTS – ‘My Universe’
FKA Twigs x The Weeknd – ‘Tears In The Club’
Griff x Sigrid – ‘Head On Fire’
Rina Sawayama x Elton John – ‘Chosen Family’
BEST PRODUCER: SUPPORTED BY BANDLAB
Arca
Fred again..
India Jordan
Nia Archives
Travis Barker
BEST FILM
Last Night In Soho – WINNER
Licorice Pizza
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
The Harder They Fall
BEST TV SERIES: SUPPORTED BY 19CRIMES
It’s A Sin
Feel Good – WINNER
Sex Education
Stath Lets Flats
We Are Lady Parts
BEST FILM ACTOR
Alana Haim
Benedict Cumberbatch
Jonathan Majors
Riz Ahmed
Thomasin McKenzie
BEST TV ACTOR
Aisling Bea – WINNER
Mae Martin
Ncuti Gatwa
Olly Alexander
Zendaya
BEST REISSUE
Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’
OutKast – ‘ATLiens’
Radiohead – ‘Kid Amnesiae’
Taylor Swift – ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’
The Beatles – ‘Let It Be’
BEST MUSIC FILM
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Oasis Knebworth 1996
Summer Of Soul
The Sparks Brothers
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Foals – ‘Wake Me Up’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Taylor Swift – ‘All Too Well – The Short Film’
Wet Leg – ‘Chaise Longue’
BEST MUSIC BOOK
Bobby Gillespie – Tenement Kid
Dave Grohl – The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music
Michelle Zauner (Japanese Breakfast) – Crying In H Mart
Paul McCartney – The Lyrics
Questlove – Music Is History
BEST PODCAST
Disgraceland
Grounded With Louis Theroux
Songs To Live By
Table Manners
Wheel Of Misfortune
GAME OF THE YEAR
Deathloop
Halo Infinite
Hitman 3
Metroid Dread
Unpacking
INDIE GAME OF THE YEAR
Cruelty Squad
Overboard!
The Artful Escape
The Forgotten City
Unpacking
BEST GAME DEVELOPMENT STUDIO
Arkane Studios
Black Matter
Double Fine
IO Interactive
Xbox Game Studios
BEST ONGOING GAME
Apex Legends
Escape From Tarkov
Final Fantasy XIV
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
BEST AUDIO IN A VIDEO GAME
Deathloop
Forza Horizon 5
Guardians Of The Galaxy
The Artful Escape
Psychonauts 2
HERO OF THE YEAR
To be announced
VILLAIN OF THE YEAR
To be announced
BEST ALBUM BY AN AUSTRALIAN ARTIST
Alice Skye, ‘I Feel Better But I Don’t Feel Good’
Amyl & The Sniffers, ‘Comfort To Me’
Baker Boy, ‘Gela’
Genesis Owusu, ‘Smiling With No Teeth’ – WINNER
Ngaiire, ‘3’
BEST SONG BY AN AUSTRALIAN ARTIST
Gang Of Youths, ‘The Man Himself’
Miiesha, ‘Damaged’
King Stingray, ‘Get Me Out’
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber, ‘Stay’ – WINNER
Tkay Maidza & Baby Tate, ‘Kim’
BEST BAND FROM AUSTRALIA
Amyl & The Sniffers – WINNER
The Goon Sax
Hiatus Kaiyote
King Stingray
Middle Kids
BEST SOLO ACT FROM AUSTRALIA
Baker Boy
Genesis Owusu
Jaguar Jonze
The Kid LAROI
Tkay Maidza – WINNER
BEST NEW ACT FROM AUSTRALIA
Budjerah
King Stingray – WINNER
Ruby Fields
Sycco
Youngn Lipz
BEST ALBUM BY AN ASIAN ARTIST
BAP., ‘Momo’s Mysterious Skin’
Ben&Ben, ‘Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno’
No Good, ‘Punk Gong’
Subsonic Eye, ‘Nature Of Things’ – WINNER
Zild, ‘Huminga’
BEST SONG BY AN ASIAN ARTIST
FORCEPARKBOIS, ‘Lotus’
Grrrl Gang, ‘Honey Baby’
Pyra, Ramengvrl & Yayoi Daimon, ‘Yellow Fever’
Warren Hue, ‘Omomo Punk’ – WINNER
BEST BAND FROM ASIA
Ben&Ben – WINNER
Lomba Sihir
No Good
Senyawa
Subsonic Eye
BEST SOLO ACT FROM ASIA
Pamungkas
Pyra – WINNER
Reese Lansangan
Zild
BEST NEW ACT FROM ASIA
Alec Orachi
Ena Mori
Shye – WINNER
The Filters
Warren Hue