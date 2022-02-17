BandLab NME Awards 2022: Griff to receive Radar Award and be joined by Sigrid for live performance

Griff will be the recipient of this year’s Radar Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 – where she’ll also be joined live on stage by Sigrid to perform their huge joint single ‘Head On Fire’.

The wildest night in music will return to London’s O2 Academy Brixton on Wednesday, March 2 to celebrate the best in music and entertainment from around the globe. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Beabadoobee, Pale Waves, Fat White Family and many more, Griff will be honoured with this year’s Radar Award – which recognises emerging acts who are destined to become legends for the next generation of musician.

As one of the UK’s youngest and brightest pop stars, Griff was aged just 11 when she taught herself to record and produce her own songs. After securing a management deal aged just 13, she signed to Warner Records in 2019 and her acclaimed debut mixtape ‘One Foot In Front Of The Other’ was released in June 2021. She was featured in BBC’s Sound Of 2021 poll and the NME 100, won a BRIT, was nominated for a Rising Star Award at the Ivor Novello Awards in 2020, and hailed by Taylor Swift on social media.

After the previous announcement that Griff will be performing, NME can now confirm that she’ll also be joined on stage by Sigrid to deliver their massive joint collaborative single ‘Head On Fire‘.

“NME have been there from day one supporting what I do and what I have to say and that’s always meant so so much,” said Griff. “A big thank you to everyone at NME for your support and for this award. I can’t wait to perform this with Sigrid at Brixton!”

Sigrid has been on a non-stop rise since she first emerged in 2013. Her stellar debut EP ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ propelled her to win the BBC’s Sound Of critics poll in 2018, and the resulting debut album ‘Sucker Punch‘ showed no signs of slowing down. After opening up about her admiration for Griff in her Big Read last year, Sigrid recently joined forces with the burgeoning pop hero on their empowering collaboration ‘Head on Fire’, and now the duo are ready to set the 2022 Awards alight together.

“I definitely see parts of myself in Griff a bit, it’s really nice to know there are other girls doing the same thing and we can talk about stuff whenever – it’s a supportive gang,” Sigrid told NME last year.

Speaking to NME last week about Sigrid, Griff said: “She’s just amazing. We met at a fashion show and we’re both fans of each other. We’ve grown really close over working on each other with this song. I love it because it’s encouraging to see two pop girls come together, have a good time and there not be competition or comparison.

“It’s just about girls having a good time.”

Today also sees the announcement that Neneh Cherry will be picking up this year’s NME Icon Award, while Liam Gallagher will be honoured with Music Moment Of The Year.

This follows last week’s news that FKA Twigs will be crowned as this year’s Godlike Genius, while Bring Me The Horizon will be closing the ceremony with a multi-song set.

The evening will be co-hosted by comedian, actor and writer Daisy May Cooper and grime trailblazer and radio host Lady Leshurr, alongside huge live performances from Sam Fender and Rina Sawayama as well as the recently revealed BERWYN and Chvrches featuring special guest Robert Smith of The Cure. Halsey will pick up this year’s Innovation Award, while Bleachers frontman and super-producer Jack Antonoff will be receiving the Songwriter Award in person on the night.

This year’s official charity partner for the BandLab NME Awards 2022 will be the Music Venue Trust, continuing our ongoing work with the MVT to support, protect and promote the UK’s grassroots live music scene.

Check back in the coming weeks for more news on winners, performers and more at the BandLab NME Awards 2022. Visit here for tickets.