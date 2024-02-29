Bang Yongguk announces 2024 ‘III’ US tour

South Korean rapper Bang Yongguk has announced his upcoming 2024 US tour, titled ‘III’, featuring 11 concerts in April.

Today (February 29), Bang Yongguk and his label YY Entertainment announced the dates and venues for the 2024 ‘III’ US tour, which will kick off on April 5 with at concert at the Warsaw in New York City.

Thereafter, the rapper will play one-night-only shows in the cities of Louisville, Chicago and Orlando, followed by two concerts in the state of Texas. Those will be held in Dallas and Houston on April 14 and 17.

Advertisement

Following those performances, the South Korean musician will hold concerts in Phoenix and Las Vegas, before heading over to California to play shows across three different cities in the state. They include Sacramento, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Tickets to Bang Yongguk’s 2024 ‘III’ US tour will go on sale tomorrow (March 1) at 9am PST via MyMusicTaste. Check out the official MyMusicTaste website for more details.

The dates for Bang Yongguk’s 2024 ‘III’ US tour are:

APRIL 2024

05: New York, New York, Warsaw

07: Louisville, Kentucky, Headliners Music Halll

09: Chicago, Illinois, Avondale Music Hall

12: Orlando, Florida, The Plaza Live

14: Dallas, Texas, The Echo Lounge and Music Hall

17: Houston, Texas, House of Blues

19: Phoenix, Arizona, Marquee Theatre

21: Las Vegas, Nevada, House of Blues

23: Sacramento, California, Harlow’s

26: San Diego, California, Observatory North Park

28: Los Angeles, California, Hollywood Vermont

[📢Tour Announcement]

BANG YONGGUK ‘III’ THE US TOUR 2024 Catch @BAP_Bangyongguk live in the U.S!🇺🇸 🎫Ticket Open:

March 1, 2024, 9 AM PST Check back later on:

🎫 https://t.co/BuHzeak1Ao 📍[Brooklyn, NY] 4/5 – Warsaw

📍[Louisville, KY] 4/7 – Headliners Music Hall

📍[Chicago,… pic.twitter.com/8CkU5GFxvL — YY엔터테인먼트 (@YYentertain) February 28, 2024

Head of his tour, Bang Yongguk will also drop his third mini-album ‘3’ on March 31. It’ll follow his 2023 release, ‘The Colors of Love’.