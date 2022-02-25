Banks has announced the release of her fourth album, ‘Serpentina’, and shared a brand new single – listen to ‘Holding Back’ below.

The musician (real name Jillian Rose Banks) released her last album, ‘iii’, back in 2019. It featured the singles ‘Gimme’, ‘Look What You’re Doing To Me’ and ‘Contaminated’.

Today (February 25), Banks took to Twitter to share that the follow-up to ‘iii’ will arrive on April 8. “Beyond excited to announce my next album Serpentina is coming out April 8th,” she wrote, sharing a clip of ‘Holding Back’.

The anthemic new single follows last year’s ‘Skinnydipped’ and ‘The Devil’, both of which will appear on ‘Serpentina’.

You can listen to ‘Holding Back’ below:

“In the past I’ve been really tight and controlled, and I don’t feel like that right now,” Banks said in a statement, discussing her new album. “I just feel more wild and free.”

“Snakes represent rebirth and the shedding of one’s skin,” she said of the title. “They just move on, and I think that’s what life is about. Changing and transforming, with a little bit of danger, but also smooth and silky. It just felt like the perfect representation.

“This album feels regal to me, but also my most human ever. So I think it kind of touches both ends of the spectrum.”

Set to arrive on April 8, you can pre-order ‘Serpentina’ here. See the tracklisting below.

1. ‘Misunderstood’

2. ‘Meteorite’

3. ‘Fuck Love’

4. ‘Deadend’

5. ‘Holding Back’

6. ‘The Devil’

7. ‘Skinnydipped’

8. ‘Burn’

9. ‘Birds By The Sea’

10. ‘Spirit’ (feat. Samoht)

11. ‘Anything 4 U’

12. ‘Unleavable’

13. ‘I Still Love You’

In a four-star review of ‘iii’, NME‘s Nick Levine wrote: “Banks has created another supremely intriguing musical world filled with ear-snagging lyrics and quirky production flourishes.”