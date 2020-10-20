The stab-proof vest worn by Stormzy during his Glastonbury performance is up for a major design award.

The Banksy-designed vest has been nominated for the Beazley Designs of the Year prize and the winner will be announced by London’s Design Museum next month. It is one of 74 nominees up for the prestigious award.

The vest was described by the secretive artist, which Stormzy wore when he headlined the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2019 as “capable of stopping bullets up to .45 calibre and is fully stab proof, yet not machine washable.”

Advertisement

The director of London’s Design Museum Tim Marlow, told the Evening Standard: “This year’s exhibition explores key moments in design from January 2019 to the moment global attention shifted in late January 2020 when the Covid-19 pandemic took hold — the selected projects respond to urgent questions of inequality and censorship, health and sanitisation, and the ongoing possibilities of design and technology.”

Other designs up for the award include the technology used to de-age Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.

Banksy confirmed that he was the artist behind a new mural that emerged on a wall in Nottingham last week.

The artwork, which depicts a child hula-hooping with the missing tyre of a nearby bike, was first spotted on a wall off Ilkeston Road in Nottingham on October 15.

It wasn’t clear at first as to whether the art had been created by the illusive artist, after Birmingham street artist Itchers initially laid claim to the work.

Advertisement

“I thought I could cheer it up a bit by having a child playing hula-hoop with the tyre that wasn’t there so I came up on Tuesday and painted it on the wall,” Itchers told Nottinghamshire Live. “It’s something for people to enjoy, that’s what it’s all about.”

However, Banksy later claimed the piece as his own by sharing it on his official Instagram account.

Meanwhile, Banksy‘s Monet tribute is going up for auction tomorrow (October 21) and is expected to fetch between £3-5 million.

The painting, which is called ‘Show Me The Monet’, was created in 2005. It’s based on Monet’s famous water lilies picture but is filled with off-key images of upside-down shopping trolleys and a traffic cone floating in the water.