Banksy’s opened his own online store where you can buy Stormzy’s Glastonbury vest

You have until October 28 to register your interest

Banksy has launched his very own online store.

Titled ‘Gross Domestic Product’, the site allows fans to register to bid for some of Banksy’s most famous works: including the stab vest Stormzy wore for his headline slot at this year’s Glastonbury festival, an Ultra HD TV, mugs, cushions and his Tony The Tiger rug.

The Stormzy-worn “Banksy™ Vest” stab proof vest is currently listed at £850. It is described as a “‘John Bull’ English gents waistcoat updated for modern times” and is “capable of stopping bullets up to .45 calibre and is fully stab proof”. The listing adds: “As worn by Stormzy at Glastonbury festival (because it’s very dangerous there)”.

Many of the products that are being advertised featured at a recent art installation in Croydon, which has now closed even though it never officially opened. You can view them here.

The site boasts an array of “art, homewares and disappointment” with the artist claiming to have “price fixed the first releases for lower income patrons”. adding that “wealthy art collectors are requested to refrain from shopping at the current time”.

Some of the products on the site are available for as little as £10, along with signed original art prints which start from £500.

To deal with demand outstripping supply and to give everyone a fair chance, potential buyers are asked to register their details and “prove you are not a robot” by answering the question “Why does art matter?”

Their response will then be judged by comedian Adam Bloom, who is urging customers to make their answer as “amusing, informative or enlightening as possible”.

Hoping this measure will help restrict sales to genuine art fans, Banksy adds: “We can’t ever weed out all the people who just want to flip for profit, but we can weed out the unfunny ones.”

A message on the website also warns purchasers: “The shop is not first come, first served. Due to the limited number of products currently available we are opening a registration system. You have until 28th October to browse the shop and register your interest to buy a product. Please pick one item only, then enter your details and answer the question. Entrants will be selected at random and offered first refusal to make a purchase within 7 working days with a secure way to pay.”

It goes on to say: “This is not a proper shop – it is an actual shop, it sells stuff and offers refunds and complies with data protection – but all the products are made in an art studio, not a factory. Everything is produced by a handful of people using recycled material wherever possible in a workplace culture of daytime drinking. So there isn’t loads of it and it’s not all ready to ship straight away. You are advised that GDP may prove to be a disappointing retail experience – especially if you’re successful in making a purchase.”

Last month, Banksy responded to a Brexit mural he created in Dover being painted over.