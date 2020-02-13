Banoffee confronts loneliness on atmospheric new single ‘Contagious’

Aussie-born, LA-based newcomer Banoffee has shared the third taste of her imminent debut album in the form of new single ‘Contagious’.

Revealing a new video directed by herself alongside Lewis and Callum Mitchell, Banoffee explained that the track is “about lonelines and the feelings of ostracisation that arise when your issues seem too much for the world to handle.

She continued: “It follows a woman roaming the landscape in a wedding dress, totally prepared to give herself up to something, yet completely alone and isolated by her sadness. The circles in the clip represent a safety zone, something I created for myself when I felt like I had to hide what I was going through in order to seem fit for love or friendship.

“I wanted the video to evoke a sense of longing and eeriness, like everyone has gone home, fed up with the things I still need and crave…”

Banoffee’s debut album ‘Look At Us Now Dad’ is out next week (February 21). Recently, she caught up with NME to talk about the forthcoming release.

“It feels like the whole world will blow up when it comes out,” she said. “But I know that’s not going to happen. And then the day will just go on like any other day, and then my record will be out and I’ll just have to make another one.”