Bar Italia share new single ‘Jelsy’ and announce London art exhibition

Bar Italia have shared their latest single ‘Jelsy’ and have announced an art exhibition set to take place in London.
‘Jelsy’ is the second track to be released from the band’s upcoming LP ‘The Twits’. It follows the lead single ‘My Little Tony’. The track features the band’s – comprised of Nina Cristante, Sam Fenton and Jezmi Fehmi – three-way vocal dynamic and comes with a black-and-white video of the band performing the song in a bar while drinking.
Along with the release of ‘Jelsy’ the band have announced that they will be hosting an art exhibit titled ‘Drawings By Bar Italia’ in London’s Frieze Gallery on October 27. The exhibit will feature sketches created by the band members which were made around the writing of the new album. The exhibit will open for public view from 6pm to 8pm.
Bar Italia are set to make their way through the UK and EU with tour dates kicking off a the end of October. They will be making stops in major cities in the UK such as Manchester, Bristol, Brighton, Leeds, Glasgow and London. From there, they will head out to the EU. making stops in Paris, Vienna, Hamburg, Berlin, Copenhagen, Brussels and more.
After their UK and EU tour, they will be heading back to the states for a run of shows across North America. They also have shared tour dates that are set for next year. Check out tracklist for ‘The Twits’ below as well as a full list of tour dates. Visit here for US tickets, here for UK tickets and you can pre-order the LP here.
Bar Italia ‘The Twits’ tracklist is:
‘My Little Tony’
‘Real house wibes (desperate house vibes)’
‘Twist’
‘Worlds greatest Emoter’
‘Calm down with me’
‘Shoo’
‘Que suprise’
‘Hi fiver’
‘Brush w Faith’
‘Glory hunter’
‘Sounds like you had to be there’
‘Jelsy’
‘Bibs’
Bar Italia 2023-2024 UK, EU and US tour dates are:
OCTOBER
31 – Manchester, UK, YES
NOVEMBER
1 – Bristol, UK, The Fleece
2 – Brighton, UK, Mutations Festival
3 – Leeds, UK, Brudenell Social Club
4 – Glasgow, UK, Room 2
5 – Nottingham, UK, Rough Trade
6 – London, UK, Rough Trade East
7 – London, UK, Village Underground – SOLD OUT
9 – Rennes, FR, Antipode
11 – Paris, FR, Pitchfork Festival
21 – Grenoble, FR, Le Ciel
13 – St Gallen, CH, Palace
15 – Vienna, AT, B72
16 – Schorndorf, DE, Manufaktur
17 – Leipzig, DE, TransCentury Update
18 – Hamburg, DE, Molotow Skybar
19 – Berlin, DE, Lido
20 – Copenhagen, DK, VEGA
22 – Frankfurt, DE, Tanzhaus West
23 – Rotterdam, NL, Rotown
24 – Amsterdam, NL, Bitterzoet – SOLD OUT
25 – Antwerp, BE, Trix
26 – Brussels, BE, Botanique
DECEMBER
1 – Washington,DC Songbyrd
2 – Philadelphia,PA First Unitarian Church
3 – Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere – SOLD OUT
4 – New York, NY Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT
5 – Boston,MA Brighton Music Hall
6 – Montreal,QC Sala Rossa
8 – Toronto,ON Velvet Underground
9 – Detroit,MI The Loving Touch
10 – Chicago,IL Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT
11 – Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
12 – St. Paul, MN Turf Club
13 – Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
15 – Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
16 – Cleveland, OH Mahall’s
17 – Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe
2024
MARCH
15 – New York, Warsaw
20 – Atlanta, GA The Earl
21 – Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall
22 – Asheville, NC Eulogy
25 – Nashville, TN, The Blue Room at Third Man Records
27 – New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre
28 – Houston, TX The Secret Group
29 – Austin, TX Mohawk
30 – Dallas, TX Sons of Hermann Hall
APRIL
1 – Albuquerque, NM Sister
8 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios
9 – Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre
10 – Seattle, WA, Neumos
MAY
2 – London, UK, Electric Brixton
The band previously released their third studio LP ‘Tracey Denim’ earlier this year. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “The 15 impressively arranged tracks on ‘Tracey Denim’ will only bolster Bar Italia’s discography to date, ushering them, whether they like it or not, even further into the spotlight.”