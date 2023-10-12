Bar Italia share new single ‘Jelsy’ and announce London art exhibition

Bar Italia have shared their latest single ‘Jelsy’ and have announced an art exhibition set to take place in London.

‘Jelsy’ is the second track to be released from the band’s upcoming LP ‘The Twits’. It follows the lead single ‘My Little Tony’. The track features the band’s – comprised of Nina Cristante, Sam Fenton and Jezmi Fehmi – three-way vocal dynamic and comes with a black-and-white video of the band performing the song in a bar while drinking.

Along with the release of ‘Jelsy’ the band have announced that they will be hosting an art exhibit titled ‘Drawings By Bar Italia’ in London’s Frieze Gallery on October 27. The exhibit will feature sketches created by the band members which were made around the writing of the new album. The exhibit will open for public view from 6pm to 8pm.

Bar Italia are set to make their way through the UK and EU with tour dates kicking off a the end of October. They will be making stops in major cities in the UK such as Manchester, Bristol, Brighton, Leeds, Glasgow and London. From there, they will head out to the EU. making stops in Paris, Vienna, Hamburg, Berlin, Copenhagen, Brussels and more.

After their UK and EU tour, they will be heading back to the states for a run of shows across North America. They also have shared tour dates that are set for next year. Check out tracklist for ‘The Twits’ below as well as a full list of tour dates. Visit here for US tickets, here for UK tickets and you can pre-order the LP here.

Bar Italia ‘The Twits’ tracklist is:

‘My Little Tony’

‘Real house wibes (desperate house vibes)’

‘Twist’

‘Worlds greatest Emoter’

‘Calm down with me’

‘Shoo’

‘Que suprise’

‘Hi fiver’

‘Brush w Faith’

‘Glory hunter’

‘Sounds like you had to be there’

‘Jelsy’

‘Bibs’

Bar Italia 2023-2024 UK, EU and US tour dates are:

OCTOBER

31 – Manchester, UK, YES

NOVEMBER

1 – Bristol, UK, The Fleece

2 – Brighton, UK, Mutations Festival

3 – Leeds, UK, Brudenell Social Club

4 – Glasgow, UK, Room 2

5 – Nottingham, UK, Rough Trade

6 – London, UK, Rough Trade East

7 – London, UK, Village Underground – SOLD OUT

9 – Rennes, FR, Antipode

11 – Paris, FR, Pitchfork Festival

21 – Grenoble, FR, Le Ciel

13 – St Gallen, CH, Palace

15 – Vienna, AT, B72

16 – Schorndorf, DE, Manufaktur

17 – Leipzig, DE, TransCentury Update

18 – Hamburg, DE, Molotow Skybar

19 – Berlin, DE, Lido

20 – Copenhagen, DK, VEGA

22 – Frankfurt, DE, Tanzhaus West

23 – Rotterdam, NL, Rotown

24 – Amsterdam, NL, Bitterzoet – SOLD OUT

25 – Antwerp, BE, Trix

26 – Brussels, BE, Botanique

DECEMBER

1 – Washington,DC Songbyrd

2 – Philadelphia,PA First Unitarian Church

3 – Brooklyn, NY Elsewhere – SOLD OUT

4 – New York, NY Bowery Ballroom – SOLD OUT

5 – Boston,MA Brighton Music Hall

6 – Montreal,QC Sala Rossa

8 – Toronto,ON Velvet Underground

9 – Detroit,MI The Loving Touch

10 – Chicago,IL Empty Bottle – SOLD OUT

11 – Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

12 – St. Paul, MN Turf Club

13 – Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

15 – Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

16 – Cleveland, OH Mahall’s

17 – Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe

2024

MARCH

15 – New York, Warsaw

20 – Atlanta, GA The Earl

21 – Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

22 – Asheville, NC Eulogy

25 – Nashville, TN, The Blue Room at Third Man Records

27 – New Orleans, LA Toulouse Theatre

28 – Houston, TX The Secret Group

29 – Austin, TX Mohawk

30 – Dallas, TX Sons of Hermann Hall

APRIL

1 – Albuquerque, NM Sister

8 – Portland, OR, Mississippi Studios

9 – Vancouver, BC, Hollywood Theatre

10 – Seattle, WA, Neumos

MAY

2 – London, UK, Electric Brixton

The band previously released their third studio LP ‘Tracey Denim’ earlier this year. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “The 15 impressively arranged tracks on ‘Tracey Denim’ will only bolster Bar Italia’s discography to date, ushering them, whether they like it or not, even further into the spotlight.”