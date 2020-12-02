Barack Obama admits it was a “mistake” to not give Dolly Parton a Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Barack Obama has admitted that it was a “mistake” to not give Dolly Parton a Presidential Medal Of Freedom.

The medal is the highest civilian honour that can be awarded by a sitting US president. Recent recipients include the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross and Elvis Presley (the latter was given his posthumously in 2018).

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (December 1), former POTUS Obama participated in a segment titled ‘Questions We’re Pretty Sure Barack Obama Has Never Been Asked Before’.

“How does Dolly Parton not have a Presidential Medal Of Freedom?” host Colbert asked Obama at one point, to which he replied: “That’s a mistake. I’m shocked.”

He continued: “That was a screw-up. I’m surprised. I think I assumed that she had already got one. That was incorrect. I’m surprised. She deserves one. I’ll call Biden.”

You can watch the clip in full above.

This comes after it was revealed that Dolly Parton donated $1 million (£749,000) of her own money towards the funding of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m a very proud girl today to know that I had anything at all to do with something that’s gonna help us through this crazy pandemic,” the country icon later explained in a TV interview.

Meanwhile, Barack Obama recently shared a Spotify playlist compiling a selection of music that soundtracked his time in the White House. Among the artists included were Eminem, Bruce Springsteen and Jay-Z.