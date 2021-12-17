Barack Obama shares his favourite tracks of the year: “I hope you find a new artist or song”

Barack Obama has shared his favourite music of the year, including tracks by The War On Drugs, Little Simz and Mitski – check it out below.

As is customary in the run-up to Christmas, the former US President has been posting his personal picks from the past 12 months on social media. He’s so far revealed highlights from the world of film as well as his favourite books.

For the latest entry, Obama uploaded a list compiling his standout tunes of 2021.

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year,” he captioned his selections. “I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist.”

Appearing at the top of Obama’s list is Mitski’s recent comeback track ‘The Only Heartbreaker’, which will appear on her forthcoming new album ‘Laurel Hell’. Also placed high on the run-down is The War On Drugs’ ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ from the group’s latest record of the same name.

Elsewhere is Little Simz’ ‘Woman’, Brandie Carlile‘s ‘Broken Horses’ and Lil Nas X‘s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’. Obama gave additional nods to the likes of Lizzo and Cardi B (‘Rumors’), Parquet Courts (‘Walking At A Downtown Pace’) and Yebba (‘Boomerang’).

You can check out the full list above.

It comes after Barack Obama shared his 2021 summer playlist back in July. That collection featured songs by Migos, H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Joni Mitchell and more.