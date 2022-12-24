Barack Obama names Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, SZA and more among favourite songs of 2022

Barack Obama has shared a list of his favourite songs released in 2022, with the top spot going to Kendrick Lamar’s May single ‘The Heart Part 5’.

In second place, the former US President gave a shout-out to Bad Bunny and his track ‘Tití Me Preguntó’, while ‘POF’ by Ari Lennox rounded out the Top Three. Other tracks ranked highly are ‘Something In The Orange’ by Zach Bryan, ‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy, ‘American Teenager’ by Ethel Cain and ‘Communion In My Cup’ by Tank And The Bangas.

Further down the list, Obama mentioned recent tracks by the likes of Rosalía (‘Saoko’), Beyoncé (‘Break My Soul’), Steve Lacy (‘Sunshine’), SZA (‘Shirt’) and Lizzo (‘About Damn Time’).

In a caption shared with the playlist on social media, Obama wrote: “I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you – and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites. Are there any songs or artists I should check out?”

The full list of songs on Barack Obama’s ‘Favorite Music Of 2022’ playlist is:

1. Kendrick Lamar – ‘The Heart Part 5’

2. Bad Bunny – ‘Tití Me Preguntó’

3. Ari Lennox – ‘POF’

4. Zach Bryan – ‘Something In The Orange’

5. Burna Boy – ‘Last Last’

6. Ethel Cain – ‘American Teenager’

7. Tank And The Bangas – ‘Communion In My Cup’ (featuring the Ton3s)

8. Koffee – ‘Pull Up’

9. Rosalía – ‘Saoko’

10. Ayra Starr – ‘Rush’

11. Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

12. SiR – ‘Life Is Good’ (featuring Scribz Riley)

13. Maggie Rogers – ‘That’s Where I Am’

14. Leyla McCalla – ‘Dodinin’

15. Steve Lacy – ‘Sunshine’ (featuring Fousheé)

16. Rema – ‘Calm Down’

17. Plains – ‘Problem With It’

18. Xavier Omär – ‘Feelings 4 You’

19. Danger Mouse and Black Thought – ‘Belize’ (featuring MF DOOM)

20. Omar Apollo – ‘Tamagotchi’

21. Sudan Archives – ‘Home Maker’

22. NxWorries – ‘Where I Go’ (featuring H.E.R.)

23. SZA – ‘Shirt’

24. Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

25. Adam Blackstone and Jazmine Sullivan – ‘‘Round Midnight’

Obama’s ‘Favourite Music’ playlist is an annual tradition – last year, the political icon shared his affinity for tracks by acts like The War On Drugs, Little Simz and Mitski. Back in July of this year, too, he shared his annual summer playlist with names including Wet Leg, Burna Boy, Harry Styles and Sampa The Great.

Prior to sharing his favourite songs from 2022, Obama listed his top picks in the world of film – his biggest highlights being The Fabelmans, Decision To Leave and The Woman King – and literature (with Michelle Obama’s latest book, The Light We Carry, topping the list as expected).