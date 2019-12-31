News Music News

Barack Obama reveals his favourite songs of 2019

Nick Reilly
Barack Obama
President Barack Obama (Getty)

Former US president Barack Obama has revealed his favourite songs of 2019 – with the likes of The National, Lil Nas X and Frank Ocean all included in the list.

A day after the inclusion of Fleabag in his favourite TV shows raised eyebrows, POTUS 44 followed it up with his musical picks – following an annual tradition he has honoured in recent years.

The National, who previously rallied for Obama while he was in office, were featured for ‘Oblivions’ – taken from their eighth album ‘I Am Easy To Find‘.

Advertisement

Other notable inclusions include Lizzo’s ‘Juice’, Sharon Van Etten’s ‘Seventeen’, Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’, Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ and Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Hello Sunshine’. Check out the list in full above.

Yesterday, Obama’s list of his favourite film and TV shows included the likes of Apollo 11, Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, Aretha Franklin concert film Amazing Grace, Watchmen and Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic The Irishman.

Earlier this year, Obama also released his summer playlist for 2019, revealing what he and wife Michelle had been listening to at the time.

‘Too Good’ by Drake and Rihannafeatured on the list,  followed by The Spinnners’ ‘I’ll Be Around’ and ‘MOOD 4EVA’ by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino with Oumou Sangaré.

Advertisement

In June, The Obamas also signed a multi-year podcast deal with Spotify.

The exclusive partnership with the streaming giant will see them produce a series of podcasts under their Higher Ground productions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
The Big Read

The Big Read – Lewis Capaldi: “I make jokes because I’m comfortable with who I am”

Dan Stubbs -
Lewis Capaldi has the world at his feet – but will he trip over it?
Read more
Live Reviews

My Chemical Romance live in Los Angeles: A triumphant, cathartic return

Los Angeles, Shrine Auditorium, December 20, 2019
Read more
Blogs

The best films of 2019

NME -
Ending the decade with a bang – 2019 was yet another vintage year for cinema (yes, that includes Marvel)
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.