Barack Obama has shared his summer playlist for 2021, featuring tracks by the likes of Migos, H.E.R., Silk Sonic and more.

The former president of the US began sharing his recommendations for music, books and films and TV shows during his time in the White House and has continued the tradition since.

Posting his latest playlist earlier today (July 10), Obama wrote: “With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer. Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately – it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between.”

The list includes Migos’ ‘Straightenin’, H.E.R.’s Lil Baby collaboration ‘Find A Way’ and Silk Sonic’s Leave The Door Open’. In terms of older tracks, Obama selected the likes of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Coyote’, Bob Marley & The Wailers’ ‘Exodus’, and The Rolling Stones’ ‘Tumbling Dice’. Stream the full playlist below.

In March, the former president shared a 44-track shower playlist as part of his Renegades: Born In The USA Spotify podcast. “I sing in the shower, I sing outside of the shower. I am unembarrassed about singing,” he said during an episode of the podcast, which he created with Bruce Springsteen.

The playlist included two versions of The Boss’ ‘Born In The USA’ , as well as other tracks by the musician, his wife Patti Scialfa, Fleetwood Mac, The Beatles, Kendrick Lamar and more.

Meanwhile, Snoop Dogg appeared to imply that he once smoked marijuana with Obama on his recent track ‘Gang Signs’. “Still sippin’ gin and juice while I’m smoking marijuana / I bet you never blew with Obama,” he rapped on the ‘From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites’ song.