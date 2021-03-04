Barack Obama shares 44-track shower playlist

Barack Obama has revealed his 44-track shower playlist as part of his Renegades: Born in the USA podcast.

Co-hosted by Bruce Springsteen, Monday’s episode saw the former President detail his love for singing in the shower.

“I sing in the shower, I sing outside of the shower. I am unembarrassed about singing,” he said with a laugh.

“My daughters and my wife sometimes roll their eyes”.

The revelation of Barack’s bathroom baritone prompted Spotify to upload the playlist publicly on Wednesday (March 3). It features songs from Marvin Gaye, Bob Dylan and Beyoncé, among others.

Notably, the playlist includes nine tracks by Obama’s co-host, Bruce Springsteen, including two separate versions of ‘Born In The USA’. View the full playlist below:

Springsteen and Obama launched their new podcast on February 23 and have since uploaded three full-length episodes. In each, the two have discussed their lives, America and their love of music.

Since leaving the White House, Obama has shared playlists of his favourite music prolifically.

In December, the former President revealed his favourite songs of the last year, as he has done annually since vacating the oval office. Megan Thee Stallion, Mac Miller, J. Cole and Faye Webster were among the artists featured.

In 2020, he also shared a summer playlist and a playlist of favourites from during his presidency. Also last year, Michelle Obama curated a voting playlist, aimed at encouraging Americans to head to the polls for the 2020 presidential election.