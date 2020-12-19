Barack Obama shares his top songs of 2020 with new Spotify playlist

Barack Obama has shared his annual list of top songs in 2020 via a new Spotify playlist.

The former POTUS took to social media to champion his favourite songs of the year, listing records by the likes of Dua Lipa, Bruce Springsteen, J. Cole and Little Simz.

Obama shared his list on Twitter and Instagram, writing: “Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to.”

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé‘s ‘Savage’ remix leads Obama’s list, which also includes Jhené Aiko‘s ‘Summer 2020’, Gunna‘s ‘Sun Came Out’ and Bob Dylan‘s ‘Goodbye Jimmy Reed’.

The former POTUS also gave a mention to ‘Damage’ by H.E.R., ‘Lemonade’ by Internet Money and ‘Kyoto’ by Phoebe Bridgers.

See the full list of Obama’s songs of the year below, followed by a Spotify playlist.

1. ‘Savage Remix’ – Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

2. ‘Love Is The King’ – Jeff Tweedy

3. ‘FRANCHISE’ – Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.

4. ‘Nada’ – Lido Pimienta ft. Li Saumet

5. ‘Can’t Do Much’ – Waxahatchee

6. ‘The Bigger Picture’ – Lil Baby

7. ‘Ghosts’ – Bruce Springsteen

8. ‘Levitating’ – Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby

9. ‘The Climb Back’ – J. Cole

10. ‘Repeat’ – J Hus ft. Koffee

11. ‘Damage’ – H.E.R.

12. ‘Summer 2020’ – Jhené Aiko

13. ‘Brave’ – Ruston Kelly

14. ‘Uwrongo (Edit)’ – Prince Kaybee, Shimza, Black Motion & Ami Faku

15. ‘Better Distractions’ – Faye Webster

16. ‘Lemonade’ – Internet Money ft. Don Toliver, Gunna & NAV

17. ‘Blue World’ – Mac Miller

18. ‘CUT EM IN’ – Anderson .Paak ft. Rick Ross

19. ‘Starting Over’ – Chris Stapleton

20. ‘Mecca’ – Spillage Village, Jid & EARTHGANG

21. ‘La Difícil’ – Bad Bunny

22. ‘Essence’ – WizKid ft. Tems

23. ‘All My Girls Like To Fight’ – Hope Tala

24. ‘Kyoto’ – Phoebe Bridgers

25. ‘SUN CAME OUT’ – Gunna

26. ‘Remember Where You Are’ – Jessie Ware

27. ‘4 My Ppl’ – Goodie Mob

28. ‘Distance’ – Yebba

29. ‘one life, might live’ – Little Simz

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Obama has shared his annual list of his favourite films and TV shows watched in 2020.

The former US president took to social media to champion his favourite titles of the year across two categories, giving shoutouts to a number of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video titles.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, featuring Chadwick Boseman’s final performance, leads Obama’s list, which also includes Beanpole, Bacurau, Soul, Nomadland, Lovers Rock and Mank.

Obama also gave a mention to documentaries Time, Crip Camp, Boys State and Collective, as well as Martin Eden, Let Him Go and Selah And The Spades.