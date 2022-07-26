Barack Obama shares summer 2022 playlist including Wet Leg, Burna Boy, Harry Styles and more

Barack Obama has shared his summer playlist for 2021, featuring tracks by the likes of Wet Leg, Burna Boy, Harry Styles, Sampa The Great, and more.

The former president of the US began sharing his recommendations for music, books and films and TV shows during his time in the White House and has continued the tradition since.

Posting his latest playlist earlier today (July 26), Obama wrote: “Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies – it’s an example of how music really can bring us all together.”

Advertisement

The list includes Wet Leg’s ‘Angelica’, Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’, Maggie Rogers’ ‘That’s Where I Am’ and Sampa The Great’s ‘Energy’. In terms of older tracks, Obama selected the likes of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’, Miles Davis’ ‘Blue In Green’ and Aretha Franklin’s ‘Save Me’. Stream the full playlist below.

In December, Obama shared his favourite music of 2021, including tracks by The War On Drugs, Little Simz and Mitski.

As is customary in the run-up to Christmas, the former US President posted personal picks from the prior 12 months on social media. He also revealed highlights from the world of film as well as his favourite books.

Appearing at the top of Obama’s 2021 list was Mitski’s comeback track ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ from ‘Laurel Hell’. Also placed high on the run-down is The War On Drugs’ ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ from the group’s latest record of the same name.