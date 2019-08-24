Presidential taste: Barack Obama reveals his summer playlist for 2019, featuring Lizzo, Anderson .Paak and more

Does the former US president have good taste or nah?

Barack Obama has released his summer playlist for 2019, revealing what he and wife Michelle have been listening to.

Posting the list to Twitter, the 44th President of the United States wanted to give fans a taster of what he and the former First Lady have been listening to this summer, “some new, some old, some fast, some slow,” he explained.

First on his list, ‘Too Good’ by Drake and Rihanna, followed by The Spinnners’ ‘I’ll Be Around’ and ‘MOOD 4EVA’ by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino with Oumou Sangaré.

Other songs on the list include: Lizzo‘s ‘Juice’, The Black Keys‘ ‘Go’, Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ ‘Old Town Road (Remix)’, Maggie Rogers‘ ‘Burning’, Raphael Saadiq‘s ‘100 Yard Dash’, and Ella Mai‘s ‘Boo’d Up’.

You can see the full list below:

Meanwhile, former United States president Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year podcast deal with Spotify.

Following the announcement that the Obamas had signed a multi-year deal with Netflix, Barack and Michelle have now signed an exclusive partnership with Spotify where they will produce a series of podcasts under their Higher Ground productions.