Aww

Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson have performed a song from A Star Is Born for the first time.

The actors and musicians, who starred in the 1976 version of the musical romance drama, duetted ‘The Love Inside’ during Streisand’s BST Hyde Park show in London last night (July 7).

The surprise performance came some 40 years after the song was first released alongside the film in which Streisand played Esther Hoffman Howard and Kristofferson portrayed John Norman Howard. The equivalent, though alternatively named characters in the award-winning 2018 remake were played by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Metro reports that during yesterday’s concert Streisand shouted to her co-star, “Can we sing like that again?” before the pair burst into song.

Streisand later addressed Pride weekend in London, saying: “On the way here, the driver asked me if I’d gone to any of the Pride celebrations. “And I said, ‘Why would I? I knew they’d be here tonight!”

The 2018 version of A Star Is Born spawned the hit song ‘Shallow’, which went on to win numerous awards including Best Original Song at the 2019 Oscars and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2019 Grammys.

Lukas Nelson, the son of Willie Nelson, who co-wrote and co-produced the song, spoke to NME recently about his experiences writing music for and starring in the film.

“It was a fantastic thing to do. At that point, it was the most important thing I’d ever done,” he said.

“It was a special moment in our career to be able to know that we can produce and play on ‘Shallow’, which is one of most awarded songs ever, and it just be a humble band like us.”