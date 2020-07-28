Barbra Streisand hits out at “mentally and morally unfit” Donald Trump

Barbra Streisand has labelled Donald Trump as “mentally and morally unfit” during a virtual fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The singer was one of the biggest names taking part in the event, called Celebration for Change, which raked in just over $760,000 (£583,000) for Biden’s campaign.

Streisand didn’t perform at the event, but launched a blistering attack on the sitting President when given eight minutes to deliver the event’s closing remarks.

She said: “Let’s face it, Trump is unfit, mentally and morally, to hold this distinguished office.

“A few weeks ago, Trump called out the troops against peaceful protesters. That is what cowards do when they are scared. Donald Trump has failed us. And we cannot survive four more years of his incompetence we’re feeling right now. (Biden) will listen to people rather than greeting them with guns. All they want is justice. It’s as simple as that.”

After reflecting on Biden’s role as Vice President in the Obama administration, she added: “He’s the leader we need now.”

Other famous faces at the event included Adam Lambert, who delivered a powerful rendition of his 2019 track ‘Ready To Run’.

The latest attack on Trump comes after Neil Young said he has reconsidered his stance on potentially suing Trump for using his music at rallies.

Young, an outspoken critic of the President, has condemned Trump’s use of ‘Rockin’ In The Free World’ at his campaign events multiple times this year.

Trump was recently served with a cease and desist order by Linkin Park for the unauthorised use of their track ‘In The End’ at rallies, following the likes of Dexys Midnight Runners, Panic! At The Disco, and The Rolling Stones in demanding that the President doesn’t use their music at public events.