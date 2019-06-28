The new headliner will fly in from Spain to replace Fender

Barn On The Farm festival has named its new headliner after Sam Fender was forced to cancel through illness.

Fender had recently been forced to cancel several festivals through illness, including Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight and Neighbourhood Weekender.

Barn On The Farm would have been Fender’s first festival headline show, for the festival’s 10th anniversary.

However, Fender’s replacement as headliner has been named as Dermot Kennedy.

The Irish singer will fly in from playing a show in Barcelona the previous night before topping the bill at Gloucester’s Over Farm on Saturday July 6.

Maggie Rogers and Lewis Capaldi headline Barn On The Farm the following day. Secret headliners will top the bill on July 4 and July 5.

Other acts over the weekend include Maverick Sabre, The Japanese House, Swim Deep, Grace Carter, Jade Bird and Ten Tonnes.

Fender is due to release his debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ on August 9. It’s expected that the singer will resume playing live with a major homecoming show at Tynemouth Castle in Newcastle on July 11.

Kennedy releases his debut album ‘Without Fear’ on September 27 and goes on tour in December.

Barn On The Farm organiser Josh Sanger said of Kennedy’s headline slot: “We really wanted to make a splash with our tenth birthday party, so it was very disappointing but totally understandable when Sam had to cancel.

“Dermot was not only our audience’s first choice to replace Sam, he was ours too. Our social media went crazy for him. So it’s fantastic that Dermot is willing to change his tight schedule and step into the breach at such short notice. It’s testament to Dermot as a person and performer that he’s up for this. I’m confident the Barn On The Farm crowd will show their appreciation with a big welcome on the night.”

Fender follows his Tynemouth Castle show with appearances at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time, TRNSMT and Boardmasters festivals, before touring in December.