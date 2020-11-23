Barn On The Farm announces Alfie Templeman and more for 2021

Barn On The Farm have announced the first batch of names for the festival’s 2021 edition.

The Gloucester event, like almost every other 2020 festival, did not take place this year, but hopes to return between July 1 and 4, 2021, coronavirus permitting.

The festival announced the first acts for next year’s edition in the form of sixteen artists the festival declared “The Music of Tomorrow”.

Advertisement

They include Alfie Templeman, KennyHoopla, Holly Humberstone, Baby Queen, Thomas Headon and more.

It's time!! Absolutely buzzing to announce 16 of our favourite breakthrough artists who will be joining us at Barn next summer! The music of tomorrow. All weekend tickets are now BACK ON SALE now from https://t.co/9JpdHa3nCS, so go grab yours. pic.twitter.com/JnzZMfMpFw — Barn On The Farm (@BarnOnTheFarm) November 23, 2020

“In 2021 we will all be beyond hungry for new & live music so it seems like the perfect time to turn tables on the usual headline announcement and introduce these upcoming artists first. We are hell bent on 2021 being a monster line-up and it starts here!” said festival organiser Josh Sanger.

“Because Barn has a crowd which is more like a music obsessed extended family than your typical festival audience, Music of Tomorrow is a great way of connecting everyone very early doors to a whole range of new artists we love and hope our audience will love too.

“Often these artists don’t get the attention they deserve in the rush for headliners so we feel the time is right to return to the original ethos of Barn with renewed energy and create a connection from the get-go.”

Advertisement

The festival also said on Twitter that although fans will have to wait for the festival’s headliners, they will be “NEXT LEVEL”.

Earlier today, the British festival industry received a major boost after Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested that life will begin to return to normal after Easter.