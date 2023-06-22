Baroness announce new album ‘Stone’, share first single, US tour dates

Baroness have announced ‘Stone’, their first new album in four years, shared its first single ‘Lost Word’ and announced a string of US tour dates for this year – find all the details below.

The band’s sixth studio LP will arrive on September 15, 2023, followed by a US tour kicking off in October – you can pre-order the record in a variety of physical formats or pre-save here.

The ‘Sweet Oblivion Tour’ will start in Baltimore on October 13, with dates in Tampa, Austin, Los Angeles, Portland, Denver, Chicago, Montreal, New York and many more, before wrapping up on December 1 in Philadelphia.

Pre-sale for select dates is live now, while general sale starts this Friday (June 23) at 10am local time – you can buy your tickets here.

The tour will also feature a huge roster of support acts from Jesus Piece, Portrayal of Guilt, Primitive Man, KEN Mode, Wayfarer, Chat Pile, Vile Creature, Soul Glo, Sheer Mag, Escuela Grind, Midwife, Hoaxed, Empire State Bastard, Cloud Rat, Imperial Triumphant, Uniform and Agriculture, with more set to be announced.

‘Lost Word’, the first single from the forthcoming LP, is available to listen to now. Listen below.

“An important through line in Baroness is we don’t like to repeat ourselves,” Baizley said in a press statement.

“It’s all about the willingness to take risks. When I was younger, the whole point of music was to be different, not to do the same thing, and not to listen to parents or play by the rules. That’s kind of goofy, but in practice, it works.”

He went on: “It’s really sort of terrifying to be at the sixth record in your career and think that you’ll have to keep up with your history rather than continually invent. So, we doubled down on continuously inventing to see where it takes us. I think this record is a good reflection of that. Stone is a lot more alive, more direct.”

The artist self-produced the new record in a private holiday home in Barryville, New York.

Drummer Sebastian Thomsen added:“The recording process was completely self-contained.

“Having just the four of us in a rented house in the mountains for a month resulted in not only a cohesive and authentic sound, but also an intense collective mentality.”

The new album will mark Baroness’ first non-colour themed album – following ‘The Red Album’ (2007), ‘Blue Record’ (2009), ‘Yellow & Green’ (2012), ‘Purple’ (2015) and ‘Gold & Grey’ (2019) – but it does still feature the signature artwork of singer and guitarist John Baizley.

Check out the album artwork, tracklist and tour schedule below.

‘Stone’ tracklist:



1. ‘Embers’

2. ‘Last Word’

3. ‘Beneath the Rose’

4. ‘Choir’

5. ‘The Dirge’

6. ‘Anodyne’

7. ‘Shine’

8. ‘Magnolia’

9. ‘Under the Wheel’

10. ‘Bloom’

‘Sweet Oblivion Tour’ 2023:

OCTOBER

13 – Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Sound Stage !

14 – Richmond, VA, Canal Club !

15 – Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel !

17 – Tampa, FL , The Ritz Ybor !

18 – Atlanta, GA, The Masquerade !

20 – Dallas, TX, The Echo Lounge & Music Hall #

21 – Houston, TX, House of Blues #

22 – Austin, TX, Empire Control Room & Garage #

24 – Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater $

25 – Mesa, AZ, Nile Theater $

27 – Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory $^

28 – Los Angeles, CA, The Bellwether $^

29 – Berkeley, CA, UC Theater Taube Family Music Hall $^

31 – Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theatre %^

NOVEMBER

3 – Seattle, WA, The Crocodile %

4 – Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre %

6 – Edmonton, AB, Union Hall %

7 – Calgary, AB, The Palace Theater %

9 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot %&

11 – Denver, CO, Summit %&

12 – Omaha, NE, The Waiting Room Lounge %&

14 – Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue %*

15 – Chicago, IL, The Vic Theatre %*

17 – Columbus, OH, The King of Club +

18 – Detroit, MI, St. Andrews Hall ++

19 – Toronto, ON, The Danforth Music Hall +

20 – Montreal, QC, Théâtre Beanfield +

22 – Albany, NY, Empire Live **

24 – Cleveland, OH, Agora Theater & Ballroom **++

25 – Pittsburgh, PA, Roxian Theatre **

26 – Buffalo, NY, Town Ballroom **

28 – Boston, MA, Royale $$

29 – New York, NY, Webster Hall $$

DECEMBER

1 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer $$^

Key:

! = w/ Jesus Piece and Escuela Grind

# = w/ Portrayal of Guilt and Escuela Grind

$ = w/ Primitive Man and Midwife

$^ = w/ Primitive Man, Midwife, and Agriculture

% = w/ KEN MODE and Empire State Bastard

%^ = w/ KEN MODE and Hoaxed

%& = w/ Empire State Bastard and Wayfarer

%* = w/ Empire State Bastard and Chat Pile

+ = w/ Vile Creature

++ = w/ Vile Creature and Cloud Rat

** = w/ Soul Glo

**++ = w/ Soul Glo and Cloud Rat

$$ = w/ Sheer Mag and Imperial Triumphant

$$^ = w/ Sheer Mag and Uniform

Back in 2013, Baroness opened up about recovering from a devastating bus crash the previous year, telling NME that he remembered “every second of running down that road”.