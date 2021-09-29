Bartees Strange, Eric Slick and Ohmme team up for TV On The Radio cover

Bartees Strange has teamed up with Dr. Dog drummer Eric Slick and Chicago rockers Ohmme for a cover of TV On The Radio’s track ‘Province’.

The cover was recorded for the singles series from Psychic Hotline, the new label launched by Sylvan Esso. It comes with a B-side cover of Beverly Glenn-Copeland’s ‘Ever New’ by Anjimile.

Listen to the cover of ‘Province’ below:

“I’ll never forget when I found TVOTR,” Strange said in a statement. “I saw their performance on Letterman while channel surfing. I jumped out of my bed. They gave me somebody to look up to. I don’t think I really knew what I wanted to do musically until I saw them. That was a big deal for me.”

‘Province’ was first released by TV On The Radio for their 2006 album ‘Return To Cookie Mountain’. The original track features backing vocals from David Bowie.

Earlier this month, Bartees Strange announced a deluxe edition of his debut album, ‘Live Forever’. Due out October 1, the expanded edition includes the recently released single ‘Weights’, a new version of album track ‘Kelly Rowland’ titled ‘Free Kelly Rowland’ featuring Armand Hammer, and a redux of ‘Flagey God’.

NME included ‘Live Forever’ on its list of the 20 best debut albums of 2020, praising the way it “resists conforming to genre at every turn, blending shades of indie rock, hip-hop, punk, country and more – often within the same song”.