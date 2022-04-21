Bartees Strange announces second album ‘Farm To Table’ and shares new single

Bartees Strange has announced that his second album, ‘Farm To Table’, will arrive in June, sharing new single ‘Cosigns’ along with the news.

Set to arrive on June 17, the follow-up to 2020 debut ‘Live Forever’ was previewed last month with lead single ‘Heavy Heart’. That song’s release came with the news that Strange had signed to his “dream label”, 4AD, who will release ‘Farm To Table’.

‘Cosigns’ is a characteristically diverse cut from Strange, melding trappy, auto-tuned verses that shout out Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Courtney Barnett and Justin Vernon, with blistering, anthemic alt-rock refrains. It arrives alongside a video directed by Pooneh Ghana – watch that below:

NME named ‘Live Forever’ one of the 20 best debut albums of 2020, writing: “The record resists conforming to genre at every turn, blending shades of indie rock, hip-hop, punk, country and more – often within the same song.”

Since then, Strange has performed on Late Night With Seth Meyers, performed an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, and released standalone single ‘Weights’. He’s also shared covers of Bon Iver’s ‘Skinny Love’, TV On The Radio‘s ‘Province’ and The National‘s ‘About Today’, remixed Phoebe Bridgers’ ‘Kyoto’ and opened for Courtney Barnett on her recent North American tour.

Strange will head out on a UK and European tour in July – dates and details can be found here.