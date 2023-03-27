Bass signed by Frightened Rabbit and Death Cab For Cutie up for auction for Scott Hutchison charity

A bass guitar signed by both Frightened Rabbit and Death Cab For Cutie is up for auction to raise money for mental health charity Tiny Changes.

The charity was set up by the family of late Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison, who died by suicide in May 2018.

It aims to improve mental health in children and young people in Scotland and takes its name from a lyric from the Frightened Rabbit song ‘Head Rolls Off’ (“While I’m alive, I’ll make tiny changes to Earth”).

Announcing the auction on Instagram, Tiny Changes wrote: “Kindly donated by @grabbit @frabbits, this special, one-of-a-kind Fender Jazz Bass guitar was signed by both Frightened Rabbit and @deathcabforcutie during their 2011 summer tour in the USA.

“We’re auctioning this unique piece of musical history to help boost the total of our very first Make Tiny Changes Month – a campaign that’s raised over £15k so far this March for young people’s mental health.”

The auction went live at 9pm yesterday (March 26) and is set to close in nine days. You can find out more and bid here.

Earlier this month, The Twilight Sad shared a live cover of Frightened Rabbit‘s ‘Keep Yourself Warm’.

The song was recorded on the band’s recent European tour supporting The Cure and was released exclusively on Bandcamp on a pay-what-you-want basis, with all proceeds going to Tiny Changes.

Hutchison’s brother Grant, who joined The Twilight Sad as its drummer following the disbandment of Frightened Rabbit, took to Instagram to have his say on the cover. “Still getting to play this song and hear Scott’s lyrics sung with the same passion as he did has been an incredible thing,” he wrote.

“It’s hard to describe how much @thetwilightsad means to me but the space those people and their music hold in my heart is infinite. This is how we keep Scott’s stories alive and this is how we teach youngsters about taking drugs and fucking…”

Last year, The National played a surprise, secret acoustic set at Edinburgh’s Connect Festival in memory of Scott Hutchison.

The band, who were headlining the festival, played new song ‘This Isn’t Helping’ and ‘About Today’, telling the crowd for the latter track, “Whenever we play this one we think of Scott,” and singing the words, “Today…You were far away…and I… Didn’t ask you why“.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: